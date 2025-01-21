'Have Mercy On The Crop-Pickers & Gay People, Mr President': Activist Bishop 'Weaponizes' Sermon At National Prayer Service

The looks on Trump and Vance's faces (and their wives) tells you all you needed to know about how this morning's Inauguration Prayer Service went...

Just hours after President Trump signed executive orders to crack down on illegal immigration and one that states the government will only recognize the two sexes - male and female - Episcopalian Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde decided this was the perfect opportunity to politically weaponize her sermon, urging President Trump to "have mercy" on immigrants and transgender youth.

"I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared," Budde said from a pulpit. "There are gay, lesbian, transgender children, Democratic, Republican, independent families – some who fear for their lives."

It is unclear why they fear for their lives...

But the bishop was not done yet, she had a lot more virtue to signal from her 'bully pulpit'...

“The people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meatpacking plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals... ...they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals.”

She outlined that those workers “pay taxes” and are “faithful members” of U.S. churches, mosques, synagogues and temples, arguing that their children “fear their parents are going to be taken away.”

Additionally, she called on Trump to aid people fleeing war zones and persecution.

“Find compassion,” she said.

Watch the full sermon here...

Perhaps some of that compassion should be found for the children that are trafficked; or for the American citizens who have been raped and/or murdered by numerous 'illegal' crop-pickers and office-cleaners?

Reporters were desperate for a comment from Trump as he left the service, he threw it back in their faces:

“What did you think, did you like it? Did you find it exciting? Not too exciting was it,” the president stated. “I think it was a great service.”

“They could do much better,” Trump added.

Budde is no stranger to woke causes, proclaiming on her diocesan website that she is “an advocate and organizer in support of justice concerns, including racial equity, gun violence prevention, immigration reform, the full inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons, and the care of creation.”