"Have A Metamucil And Delete Your Account" - Harvard Prof Self-Immolates With Elitist Attack On Chris Rufo

It would be an understatement to say that academic elites are absolutely seething over the takedown of Harvard president Claudine Gay, whose rise to power was brought to you by the letters DEI, and of course capital P for Plagiarism.

There were two major players involved in her downfall - billionaire investor Bill Ackman, and journalist Chris Rufo.

Now, establishment tentacles like Business Insider, and the NY Times are going after Ackman's wife for allegedly plagiarizing part of her dissertation (which, after reading their hit-piece, is maybe a 0.01 on the Gay scale).

They're also coming after Rufo, of course - and they aren't sending their best.

On Thursday, Harvard Professor of Government and African American Studies, Jennifer Hochschild, implied that Rufo had 'stolen valor' by claiming he was a Harvard alum, because he went through Harvard's extension program as opposed to their graduate program.

"On Rufo: what do integrity police say about his claim to have “master’s degree from Harvard," which is actually from the open-enrollment Extension School?" Hochschild wrote on X. "Those students are great - I teach them- but they are not the same as what we normally think of as Harvard graduate students."

She was immediately smoked by Community Notes:

And then, there's the replies:

"You're a joke. Claudine Gay plagiarized the acknowledgements from one of your papers and now, out of some bizarre desire for revenge, you're trashing your own university's continuing education school," said Rufo, adding "Have a Metamucil and delete your account."

"If what the Harvard elite are saying about the extension program is true then I think you and every other graduate has a class action lawsuit on your hands," one user suggested, adding "They sold you a bill of goods. billed your program as an extension of Harvard, charged you exorbitant fees, and then turned around and said it really wasn't Harvard."

It is a masters degree. If you claim otherwise, then Harvard has engaged in false advertising and is subject to a lawsuit for fraud. Is it your claim that Harvard has engaged in fraudulently advertising? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 5, 2024

Hochschild kept digging... posting "Rufo could have proudly and honorably said, "I pulled myself up by bootstraps;to prove it I have master's degree from Harvard extension school, along with other smart and gutsy students."Instead he used weasel words to try to attach himself to Ivy status and prestige.Insecurity??"

Except, Rufo hasn't attempted to conceal anything...

