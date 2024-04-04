"Is He Blackmailed?" MTG Questions Speaker Johnson's 'Complete Departure' Over Abortion, Illegals, DOJ Funding

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested that House Speaker Mike Johnson is being "blackmailed" because of his "complete departure" from Republican concerns, saying the Louisiana Republican "has completely changed his character."

"Mike Johnson has completely changed his character in a matter of about five months after he has become speaker of the House," Greene told Tucker Carlson in a recent episode of Tucker Carlson Uncensored.

Carlson pointed to Johnson's meeting with Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky - after which Johnson said that the second congressional recess ends, "his number one priority at a moment when the U.S. is being invaded" is to " send that $60 billion to Ukraine, possibly as a loan."

According to Carlson, Johnson won't come on his show to explain, while Zelensky also refused to discuss his position:

They're not grateful now. So we sent a message to the speaker of the House and asked him to come on and explain why, when the majority of the Republicans he represents both the voters and members of Congress, opposes why he would join with Democrats to do the one thing that Americans don't think we should do, which is send another $60 billion to pay the pensions of Ukrainian bureaucrats and fund a doomed war. Why are you for that? And of course, he hasn't responded. We also sent multiple requests to Zelensky himself for an interview to explain his position. Of course, he ignored that as well.

Greene echoed Tucker's concerns, saying "It's outrageous."

When you saw Zelenskyy right there on that interview talking about, oh, we're going to lose territory. Oh, we really need this money. This $60 billion should have been approved yesterday. Let me tell you, we are losing our country to the illegal invasion that's happening every single day at our southern border. And I am so pissed off about it because the American people are pissed off about it. And while our so-called Republican speaker of the House is only working with Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries and Ukraine First Mitch McConnell and the white House and Jake Sullivan, who he talks to on the phone all the time. We are angry and people have had it.

Greene said this "needs to end," but Johnson "has has made a complete departure of who he is, and what he stands for and to the point where people are literally asking, is he blackmailed?"

When Carlson asked her to expound, Greene said that she has "no idea" if that's the case, but asks: "What radically changes a man. I mean, if we break down the the second part of basically an omnibus, let's let's break that down."

Greene cited Johnson's funding of "full term abortion clinics" despite being pro-life, doing "nothing for the southern border" - particularly on the heels of Laken Riley's murder at the hands of an illegal, which followed "a video that was running on loop on social media, where illegal aliens had rushed our border, ran over Texas National Guard."

"He did nothing to secure the border. It's the number one issue in the world. He completely changed who he was. Funded the FBI, gave them a brand new building, fully funded the Department of Justice that is persecuting everyone on the right and actually targeting our presidential candidate, for for election this year. Literally trying to put him in jail the rest of his life. We don't know who Mike Johnson is anymore. So there's no, I can't comprehend it," Greene continued.

Watch:

NEW: Marjorie Taylor Greene Speculates Speaker Johnson Is "Being Blackmailed" — "What Do They Have On Him?"



GREENE: But now Mike Johnson has made a complete departure of who he is and what he stands for, and to the point where people are literally asking, is he blackmailed? What… pic.twitter.com/trjGjYUqpZ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 3, 2024

And watch the entire interview below:

Ep. 88 Is Speaker of the House Mike Johnson being blackmailed to do the bidding of the left? It certainly seems that way. His colleague, Marjorie Taylor Greene, explains pic.twitter.com/r60v1XQusY — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 3, 2024

