"He Never Took The $50,000" - White House Spox Says Biden's Weaponized FBI Tried To Entrap Tom Homan With Bribe

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

The White House press secretary on Monday shot down media reports accusing President Donald Trump’s border czar of accepting a $50,000 bribe from undercover FBI agents last year, telling reporters “the president stands by Tom Homan 100 percent.”

MSNBC reported on Saturday that Homan was caught on tape accepting a bag filled with the cash from federal agents as part of an undercover operation in Texas during the heat of the 2024 election.

According to the report, written by RussiaGate hoaxers Carol Leonnig and Ken Dilanian, Homan took the bribe in exchange for helping the agents win government contracts in a second Trump administration.

During the White House press briefing Monday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked if President Trump had asked the Justice Department to close the case, and whether Homan would be returning the alleged bribe.

“Mr. Homan never took the $50,000 you’re referring to so you should get your facts straight, number one,” Leavitt replied.

“Number two, this was another example of the weaponization by the Biden Department of Justice against one of President Trump’s strongest and most vocal supporters in the midst of a presidential campaign,” she continued. “You had FBI agents going undercover to try and entrap one of the president’s top allies and supporters, someone they knew very well would be taking a government position months later. Mr. Homan did absolutely nothing wrong.”

Leavitt said the Trump Department of Justice had FBI agents and prosecutors investigate the allegations and “they found zero evidence of illegal activity or criminal wrongdoing.”

“The White House and the president stand by Tom Homan 100 percent because he did absolutely nothing wrong and he is a brave public servant who has done a phenomenal job on helping the president shut down the border,” she declared.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement to the Hill Saturday that “this matter originated under the previous administration and was subjected to a full review by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors. They found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.”

Homan himself called the allegations “bullsh-t.”