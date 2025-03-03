Head Of NY FBI Office Forced To Resign Amid Epstein File Controversy

Days after Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that FBI agents out of the New York Field Office withheld thousands of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case - after an utterly botched rollout of the "Epstein Files," the head of the NY Field Office, James Dennehy, was 'forced to resign' - and says he wasn't given any explanation for the decision from Washington.

New York’s FBI chief James Dennehy resigned against his will on Monday. Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Late Friday, I was informed that I needed to put my retirement papers in today, which I just did. I was not given a reason for this decision," wrote Dennehy, a US Marine Corps veteran, in a missive obtained by the NY Post. According to Dennehy, who apologized for the abruptness of his resignation (firing). Dennehy had also told staffers to "dig in" after officials who investigated the Jan. 6 riots at the US capitol were forced out of their roles.

"Today, we find ourselves in the middle of a battle of our own, as good people are being walked out of the FBI and others are being targeted because they did their jobs in accordance with the law and FBI policy," read that email.

Epstein Files

Following the lame Thursday rollout of the so-called Epstein files which contained nothing new of import, Bondi asked the FBI to release all the withheld files by Friday morning without omissions - asking Director Kash Patel to also investigate why thousands of Epstein documents were withheld by the agency.

"Late yesterday, l learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein," Bondi wrote in the letter. "Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of the files."

Bondi then wrote to Patel: "You will deliver to me a comprehensive report of your findings and proposed personnel action within 14 days."

Patel, in response, wrote on X that the FBI was "entering a new era—one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice," adding "There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned."

The disappointing release drew response from Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), who leads a House Republican task force on government transparency.

"I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today," Luna posted on X in response to the lame Thursday Epstein files release. "This is not what we or the American people asked for and a complete disappointment."

* * *

Back In Stock: Anza MINI-Swat! Like it's big brother, only more concealable...