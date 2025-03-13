Health Secretary Tells CEOs To Remove Artificial Dyes From Food

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently told executives from top food companies that he wants artificial dyes out of the nation’s food supply before he leaves office, according to a food company trade association email.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Washington on Feb. 26, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Kennedy, head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), on March 10 met with executives from PepsiCo, Tyson Foods, and other companies that sell food and food products. Writing on social media platform X, he said the discussion covered food safety, stating, “We will strengthen consumer trust by getting toxins out of our food.”

The Consumer Brands Association, a trade group representing PepsiCo and other food and consumer goods makers, participated in the meeting.

In an email sent after the meeting and viewed by The Epoch Times, the association stated that Kennedy wanted to work with the industry in a collaborative and non-adversarial fashion.

He also communicated the Trump administration’s strong desire to remove artificial dyes such as FD&C Blue No. 1 from the food supply, labeling it as an urgent priority to be completed before he exits office.

Kennedy was quoted as saying that he expects “real and transformative” change by “getting the worst ingredients” out of food.

Kyle Diamantas, acting deputy commissioner for human foods at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), informed attendees that he knew the industry could not act alone and said the FDA would work with companies to reinforce the need for a federal framework to avoid patchworks from state law, according to the email.

California in 2024 banned artificial dyes from school lunches. Several other states have moved toward legislation limiting the use of the dyes. The FDA in January revoked authorization for Red No. 3, one of the dyes, in food products.

Kennedy also said during the meeting that he will take action unless the industry acts, according to the email.

“On Monday, industry leaders met with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to discuss his Make America Healthy Again agenda and working together to maintain consumer access to safe, affordable and convenient product choices,” Melissa Hockstad, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement.

“It was a constructive conversation and we look forward to continued engagement with the secretary and the qualified experts within HHS to support public health, build consumer trust and promote consumer choice.”

A PepsiCo spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email that the meeting was a productive first step in working with the Trump administration and that the company is focused on providing people with a range of convenient, affordable, and safe foods and drinks, including options with no artificial dyes, which are also known as synthetic colors.

“We look forward to partnering with the Department of Health and Human Services in the mission to provide safe, affordable, and wholesome food for all,” a Kraft Heinz spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email.

The FDA did not return an inquiry.

An HHS spokesperson declined to comment on the meeting, instead pointing to how Kennedy recently moved to terminate a rule that lets food manufacturers use additives without FDA approval.

“For far too long, ingredient manufacturers and sponsors have exploited a loophole that has allowed new ingredients and chemicals, often with unknown safety data, to be introduced into the U.S. food supply without notification to the FDA or the public,” Kennedy said in a March 10 statement posted on X.

Kennedy said his meeting with CEOs covered “food safety and radical transparency to protect the health of all Americans, especially our children.”

“Help ... Make America Healthy Again,” he said.