Hegseth Confirms Pentagon Will No Longer Participate In 'Globalist' Forum

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has confirmed that the Pentagon will no longer play any role in the Aspen Security Forum, a think tank described as a “mountain retreat for the liberal elite.”

Hegseth posted simply “correct” with a link to a Just The News article about the Pentagon pulling all its scheduled speakers at the “globalist” talking shop.

The report states:

The Defense Department cited the left-wing nature of the Aspen Institute and the participation of such critics of President Trump as Biden administration National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The annual forum put on by the Aspen Institute – which has been dubbed “the mountain retreat for the liberal elite” – describes the event as “the premier national security and foreign policy conference in the United States.”

Roughly a dozen top Defense Department officials – including the secretary of the Navy and the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command – are still listed as speakers on the Aspen Security Forum agenda this week, but a source told Just the News over the weekend that that will no longer happen.

“The Department of Defense has no interest in legitimizing an organization that has invited former officials who have been the architects of chaos abroad and failure at home,” Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson told Just the News.

The move underscores Hegseth’s commitment to prioritizing America’s interests over globalist agendas.

The Aspen Institute, which hosts the forum, has been slammed for ties to leftist donors and its history of promoting narratives that clash with the values of the Trump administration, such as a focus on countering “misinformation” and its association with anti-Trump activists.

By pulling senior military officials, including the Secretary of the Navy, from this event, Hegseth sent a clear message that the Department of Defense will not lend credibility to organizations perceived as undermining the America First ethos.

This action aligns with the administration’s broader goal of rejecting globalist frameworks that prioritize international consensus over national sovereignty, ensuring that U.S. military leadership remains focused on domestic priorities and security.

It’s yet another example of Hegseth’s dedication to implementing Trump’s America First agenda within the Pentagon. Since taking office, Hegseth has consistently pushed for policies that strengthen the U.S. military’s focus on readiness, lethality, and national interests, such as rolling back diversity initiatives, reinstating troops dismissed over vaccine mandates, and fast-tracking drone production to outpace global competitors like China and Russia.

His decision to distance the Pentagon from the Aspen Security Forum reflects a deliberate rejection of forums that have historically platformed establishment figures responsible for foreign policy failures.

