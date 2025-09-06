Hegseth: The 'Department Of War' Will "Fight Decisively, Not Endless Conflicts"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump signed an Executive Order Friday officially changing name of the Department of Defense back to the Department of War.

The War Department previously existed for over a century and a half, from 1789 to 1947—and now thanks to Trump it’s back.

In the Oval Office, White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf explained the significance of the change, noting “From 1789 until 1947, our nation won some of its greatest military victories under the direction of a Secretary of War, operating within a Department of War.”

WATCH: President Trump signs an Executive Order officially renaming the Department of Defense back to the Department of War.



The War Department existed for 158 years, from 1789 to 1947—and now it’s back.



In the Oval Office, White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf explained the… pic.twitter.com/xgjw24Gtw9 — Overton (@overton_news) September 5, 2025

“Today, with this executive order, you will authorize the current Secretary of Defense, in the current Department of Defense, to once again embrace this great lineage,” Scharf added.

In signing the order, Trump remarked “I think that’s a big one!”

Workers were later seen removing “Defense” lettering to be replaced with “War”:

🚨 JUST IN: The Departnent of War rebrand is in FULL FORCE.



Workers have been spotted making the changes official. pic.twitter.com/SAoOgUT7Ul — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 5, 2025

Secretary of Defense, (Now War) Pete Hegseth commented that the name change is about restoring a “warrior” mentality.

Hegseth added that it concerns “Restoring victory and clarity as an end state,” and “Restoring intentionality to the use of force.”

NEW: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says the name change back to the Department of War is about restoring the WARRIOR ETHOS.



“Restoring victory and clarity as an end state.”



“Restoring intentionality to the use of force.”



“So at your direction, Mr. President, the War Department… pic.twitter.com/Yp1V8lTPc3 — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 5, 2025

“So at your direction, Mr. President, the War Department will fight decisively, not endless conflicts,” Hegseth urged, adding “We’re going to go on offense not just on defense. Maximum lethality. Not tepid legality.”

“Violent effect, not politically correct. We’re going to raise up warriors, not just defenders,” Hegseth further remarked.

“America first, peace through strength, brought to you by the War Department… We’re back,” he concluded.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.