Hegseth Orders DoD Civilian Employees To Respond To 'What Did You Do Last Week?' Email - Then Torches Hillary Clinton

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced on Sunday that all civilian DoD employees need to respond to an email from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) asking them what they did last week - which Elon Musk and DOGE are now making a weekly task.

"I am now directing each member of the department’s civilian workforce — just civilian — to provide those five bullets on what they accomplished in their specific jobs last week," Hegseth posted on X. "To reply to that email and CC their immediate supervisor."

"It’s a simple task, really, as Elon [Musk] said, as the President recognized in our first Cabinet meeting, just a pulse check — ‘Are you there out?’ — to DOD civilians," Hegseth added - noting that DoD civilian employees will soon get a second email outlining next steps "that they need to take in order to comply with this initiative."

The move comes after Pentagon officials initially instructed employees to ignore the first OPM email from Feb. 22. Hegseth said the 'hold off' notice was only temporary so that the DoD could conduct "a review of Pentagon procedures and consultation with the Office of Personal Management."

According to Hegseth, the Dod "needed to be careful" due to the sensitive nature of Pentagon work.

Meanwhile, Hegseth took time out of his day to torch former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on X, after Clinton suggested he was kowtowing to Russia based on an anonymous report amplified by Gizmodo.

