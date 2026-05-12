As Hegseth Spars With Congress Over Iran War, Trump Decries Criticism As 'Virtual Treason'

There was a bit of a narrative shift on display in Congress as back-to-back hearings on Capitol Hill with top defense and Trump admin officials played out Tuesday, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth repeatedly on the defensive as he and the administration face intensified scrutiny over the Iran war.

And the growing frustration vented in Congress is not just being sounded by Democrats. As Washington Post's Tuesday headline aptly described: Hegseth, Caine encounter intense bipartisan frustration with Iran war. It seems President Trump has been made keenly aware of potential growing rebellion among GOP ranks, and biting criticisms over how the conflict and Strait of Hormuz standoff is going, given he decided to level the word "treason" in an afternoon Truth Social Post. It seemed also aimed at a series of apparent recent sensitive or classified info leaks within the administration and Pentagon to the media, related to the conflict...

Trump stated while en route to China: "When the Fake News says that the Iranian enemy is doing well, Militarily, against us, it's virtual TREASON" - and he went on to charge that "they are aiding and abetting the enemy!"

"Only Losers, Ingrates, and Fools are able to make a case against America!" he also wrote.

This moment might remind the American public of another key turning point in US history when past president cast all criticisms of wars of choice in the Middle East: When President George W. Bush was gearing up to launch new forever wars in Iraq and Afghanistan in the wake of the September 11 attacks, he declared, "Either you are with us or you are with the terrorists."

This week also saw arch-neoconservative Robert Kagan break from Trump's Iran War in the the pages of the generally pro-war Atlantic:

It’s hard to think of a time when the United States suffered a total defeat in a conflict, a setback so decisive that the strategic loss could be neither repaired nor ignored. Defeat in the present confrontation with Iran will be of an entirely different character. It can neither be repaired nor ignored. There will be no return to the status quo ante, no ultimate American triumph that will undo or overcome the harm done. The Strait of Hormuz will not be “open,” as it once was. With control of the strait, Iran emerges as the key player in the region and one of the key players in the world. The roles of China and Russia, as Iran’s allies, are strengthened; the role of the United States, substantially diminished. Far from demonstrating American prowess, as supporters of the war have repeatedly claimed, the conflict has revealed an America that is unreliable and incapable of finishing what it started. That is going to set off a chain reaction around the world as friends and foes adjust to America’s failure.

Kagan doesn't hold back:

Even if Trump were to carry out his threat to destroy Iran’s “civilization” through more bombing, Iran would still be able to launch many missiles and drones before its regime went down—assuming it did go down. Just a few successful strikes could cripple the region’s oil and gas infrastructure for years if not decades, throwing the world, and the United States, into a prolonged economic crisis. Even if Trump wanted to bomb Iran as part of an exit strategy—looking tough as a way of masking his retreat—he can’t do that without risking this catastrophe. If this isn’t checkmate, it’s close.

But what might Trump also be responding to in his fresh Truth Social Post? Along with some media leaks, he also may have caught a glimpse of his top Pentagon officials and general in the hot seat all day.

Below are some highlights at a moment of growing bipartisan anger related to Iran operations. Most of the fireworks below involved Democrats' line of questioning. As a reminder, Wednesday will mark day 75 of a conflict that the White House initially said would take a matter of 'days' or weeks at most.

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Pentagon Struggles to Articulate Strategic Vision & End-Game

Sen. Coons: "What is your plan for reopening the Strait of Hormuz?"



Hegseth: "I would just note that the majority of your question was highly disingenuous and loaded with suggestions that I very much don't agree with." pic.twitter.com/Mh9Q8Yu2N8 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) May 12, 2026

When Will the Strait Reopen? The Most Powerful Military in the World 'Held Hostage'

DURBIN: Could you explain to the American people why with the vast investment we've made in national defense and military, how Iran after they are attacked by us is still capable of stopping the traffic in the Strait of Hormuz?



CAINE: It's a complex situation



DURBIN: As we… pic.twitter.com/tzncZCEYKj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2026

Mounting Iran War Costs to the Taxpayer

Reed's line of questioning exposes how Pentagon officials have been full of it when talking about how much Trump's Iran war has actually cost pic.twitter.com/Cu2gQR9dQo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2026

Trump Was 'Forced' To Lift Sanctions on Russian/Iranian Oil At Sea

HEGSETH: We know Russia is a nefarious actor and account for tha--



SHAHEEN: All evidence to the contrary. We're not accounting for that if we're giving Russia the opportunity to earn $4 billion a month by leaving sanctions lifted pic.twitter.com/Z0OoSUpOLn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2026

"At the Request of the Pakistanis it was Paused..."

Massive humiliation for Trump. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirms Donald Trump was forced to halt a major naval operation Project Freedom.



He accidentally exposes absolute weakness, admitting the administration abruptly suspended it merely because Pakistan demanded it. pic.twitter.com/SCv0B69x3e — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) May 12, 2026

Plan To Escalate if Necessary

Pete Hegseth on Iran:



We have a plan to escalate, if necessary. We have a plan to retrograde, if necessary. pic.twitter.com/qOuCjU5bm6 — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 12, 2026

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President Trump before leaving to China issued a message which is definitely not going to sit well with much of the American public. The midterms will get here fast, after all...