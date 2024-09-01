'Heinous, Vile, Disgusting': Gold Star Families Slam Kamala Harris After Attack On Trump Backfires Horribly

Gold Star families whose loved ones died in the Biden-Harris administration's botched Afghanistan withdrawal have slammed Vice President Kamala Harris over her attack on former President Trump for paying his respects at Arlington National Cemetary last week.

Harris slammed Trump's visit as 'playing politics,' however in a series of short videos, eight Gold Star families said they had invited Trump - each of them recording videos which were released in the wake of a statement published by Harris on Saturday, in which she criticized Trump for taking photographs at a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday.

"As Vice President, I have had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery several times," said Harris. "It is not a place for politics. And yet, as was reported this week, Donald Trump’s team chose to film a video there, resulting in an altercation with cemetery staff."

Not so fast, Kamala...

In one video response, the father of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz called Harris' post "heinous, vile and disgusting."

"Why did we want Trump there? It wasn't to help his political campaign," said Mark Schmitz. "We wanted a leader. That explains why you and Joe didn't get a call."

Mark Schmitz, Father of Lance Corporal Jared M. Schmitz… https://t.co/CHNRzcTa0J pic.twitter.com/pRLF9tS7Jn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2024

Steve Nikoui, Father of Lance Corporal Kareem M. Nikoui… https://t.co/CHNRzcTa0J pic.twitter.com/e7uRJo8ViA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2024

The media tried to make a story out of Trump showing up.



The real story is that these families lost their loved ones because Kamala Harris is incompetent, and they're rightfully pissed off about it. https://t.co/33yUr7rEWo — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 1, 2024

Darren Hoover, father of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, said Harris lacks "empathy and understanding" about Monday's ceremony.

"In keeping with the reverence and respect that is given to all members of our military that are buried there, we invited President Trump," he said. "We are the ones that asked for the video and the pictures to be taken at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier."

Hoover added that Trump has "been there for us from the very beginning," and slammed Harris for "playing politics."

"You should be ashamed and embarrassed [about] your lack of empathy and decency as a human being," said Hoover. "You are only in this for the power and prestige. You don't care for our military or the citizens of this country."

Needless to say, the blowback is intensifying:

.@TomCottonAR SHUTS DOWN the latest hoax: "Trump didn't take campaign photos there. These families — Gold Star families — whose children died due to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's incompetence, invited him to the cemetery, & they asked him to take those.”

pic.twitter.com/czKRNGisP1 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) September 1, 2024

Truly a monumental error of Kamala Harris and her media handmaidens to lambast the Gold Star families inviting Trump to Arlington. They are righteously enraged at her caring more about their invite than their dead children. https://t.co/YQJDuygq30 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 1, 2024

Before today, the Abbey Gate Gold Star families hadn't spoken out against Kamala Harris. You could feel that there was an unspoken boundary put in place, and all Harris had to do was keep her mouth shut.



She just couldn't do it, and now she'll reap the whirlwind. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 1, 2024