Heinz Pulls Two 'Racist' Ads After Backlash

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a world where everything is racist, you can’t have a black person in an ad for tomato ketchup without legions of snowflakes complaining it perpetuates negative stereotypes and demanding that it be cancelled.

Ketchup kings Heinz folded like a soggy burger bun when they became the target of the angry puritan mob, pulling not one but two adverts after some complaints, likely mostly from white people with deep set guilt complexes.

The first ad, for a ‘family size’ pasta sauce, appeared on the London Underground and depicted a black woman getting married to a white man, with family members also in the picture.

At the meal they are eating the pasta with the sauce.

Seems diverse, right? Wrong.

Because there is no ‘black father’ present it’s actually deeply racist… or something.

It's subliminal messaging. It's a 'subtle' way of perpetuating myths. The media have been doing this for years. One of the benefits of SM, is that these narratives will be challenged @HeinzUK you should be embarrassed — Charlene (@CK1london) October 5, 2024

It’s “shocking” that there are only two black people(?) out of five in the ad.

Total erasure of Black fathers by such a mainstream brand is shocking. How did this get approved? — Balqees (@HornChronicles) October 4, 2024

The lighter skinned people are looking at the black girl stuffing her face with pasta in a disparaging way, so it’s even more racist… or something.

I had not seen the #Heinz advert … but I’ve just seen this image …



Apart from the absence of a “black father” in the image… if you look at the way her “white in-laws” are looking at her …it gives impression of a black person for first time fed food, like an orphan being fed — WeStillHere 👏🏾 (@Keep_t100) October 6, 2024

But hang on.

Why can’t the man to the right of the bride be her father?

How do you know that the people sitting on her right aren't her parents? — RigelDog (@RaisingLesBars) October 7, 2024

Both of the bride's parents are there, on her right. The groom's mother is on his left. What am I missing here? — Josh (@jm___123) October 7, 2024

Traditional wedding seating arrangements would mean that the father of the groom is missing not the father of the bride, he is right there on the very left — Craig Wilkinson (@cw_dex) October 8, 2024

They might not even be related.

It’s a f***ing advert for pasta sauce, not some anti-black conspiracy.

Every single ad in this series https://t.co/JpLNwSJgyv has five people in the photo. Five nuns. Five hippies. A grandma with 4 kids. A bride surrounded by family members. But in every case: 5 people, not 6. — Madame Defarge (@andy_behrens) October 7, 2024

I would say the issue is more down to the space on the advertising board that required one character to be omitted for the aesthetic to have a beautiful woman centre to the advert than anything else. I seriously doubt there is anything sinister in it. — Woody Lenton (@WoodyLenton) October 6, 2024

get outraged about the dysfunctional state of your community not a bloody ad pic.twitter.com/R1kVXdrbGl — gurprinderdeep 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@gurprinderdeep) October 7, 2024

Instead of ignoring this stupidity, Heinz issued a grovelling apology, stating “We always appreciate members of the public’s perspective on our campaigns. We understand how this ad could have unintentionally perpetuated negative stereotypes.”

“We extend our deepest apologies and will continue to listen, learn and improve to avoid this happening again in the future,” the company added.

Here I fixed it. Does this make it any better ? 🍝 pic.twitter.com/f9Ws5rFsGN — EvilSmirk69 (@ESmirk69) October 7, 2024

The insanity hasn’t ended there however.

Now every Heinz ad is under scrutiny, and a second one has been axed following accusations that it represented a black minstrel show… or something.

Heinz is out here “accidentally” recreating Blackface Sambo characters and propagandizing the untruth of Black fathers not being there for their families. pic.twitter.com/2kt4uZBSqb — L E F T, PhD ⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) October 8, 2024

It doesn’t seem to matter that the person in the ad is a black person. A minstrel show consisted of white people blacking up. This is an actual black person with ketchup on their face.

It’s also supposed to be The Joker, because there is a new Joker movie out. Hence the “ha ha” caption. There were also several versions of the ad with non-black people in them.

Stupid shit 101



Heinz released these ads the same day as Joker 2 came out…



Wouldn’t it be racist to not put any black person in the series of ads? pic.twitter.com/SCZNcS8sxx — Trenton Ardolf, MD (@TrentonArdolf) October 12, 2024

It’s obvious, and only those who are so blinded by their obsession with everything everywhere always being racist all the time would fail to understand this.

So basically lipstick is blackface?



Heinz pulls ads after these ads were supposedly the same as blackface.



The only horror here was the use of a ginger! pic.twitter.com/K0xejReDUK — God JB Pricker (Parody) (@GodPricker) October 12, 2024

But again, like a lettuce leaf caked in ketchup Heinz dissolved into apology, stating “Although it was intended to resonate with a current pop-culture moment, we recognise that this does not justify the hurt it may have caused. We will do better. We are working to remove the advertisement immediately.”

If they put black people in the ads they’re racist. If they don’t put black people in the ads, they’re racist.

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

* * *

