Heinz Pulls Two 'Racist' Ads After Backlash

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a world where everything is racist, you can’t have a black person in an ad for tomato ketchup without legions of snowflakes complaining it perpetuates negative stereotypes and demanding that it be cancelled.

Ketchup kings Heinz folded like a soggy burger bun when they became the target of the angry puritan mob, pulling not one but two adverts after some complaints, likely mostly from white people with deep set guilt complexes.

The first ad, for a ‘family size’ pasta sauce, appeared on the London Underground and depicted a black woman getting married to a white man, with family members also in the picture.

At the meal they are eating the pasta with the sauce.

Seems diverse, right? Wrong.

Because there is no ‘black father’ present it’s actually deeply racist… or something.

It’s “shocking” that there are only two black people(?) out of five in the ad.

The lighter skinned people are looking at the black girl stuffing her face with pasta in a disparaging way, so it’s even more racist… or something.

But hang on.

Why can’t the man to the right of the bride be her father?

They might not even be related.

It’s a f***ing advert for pasta sauce, not some anti-black conspiracy.

Instead of ignoring this stupidity, Heinz issued a grovelling apology, stating “We always appreciate members of the public’s perspective on our campaigns. We understand how this ad could have unintentionally perpetuated negative stereotypes.”

“We extend our deepest apologies and will continue to listen, learn and improve to avoid this happening again in the future,” the company added.

The insanity hasn’t ended there however.

Now every Heinz ad is under scrutiny, and a second one has been axed following accusations that it represented a black minstrel show… or something.

It doesn’t seem to matter that the person in the ad is a black person. A minstrel show consisted of white people blacking up. This is an actual black person with ketchup on their face.

It’s also supposed to be The Joker, because there is a new Joker movie out. Hence the “ha ha” caption. There were also several versions of the ad with non-black people in them.

It’s obvious, and only those who are so blinded by their obsession with everything everywhere always being racist all the time would fail to understand this.

But again, like a lettuce leaf caked in ketchup Heinz dissolved into apology, stating  “Although it was intended to resonate with a current pop-culture moment, we recognise that this does not justify the hurt it may have caused. We will do better. We are working to remove the advertisement immediately.”

If they put black people in the ads they’re racist. If they don’t put black people in the ads, they’re racist.

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

