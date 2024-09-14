"Is This Her Fastest Flip-Flop?" 

During Tuesday's presidential debate with former President Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed tens of millions of freedom-loving Americans, stating, "This business about taking everyone's guns away — Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We're not taking anybody's guns away, so stop with the continuous lying about this stuff."

pic.twitter.com/weVxGlVW1j — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 11, 2024

In what could quite possibly be the quickest flip-flop, faster than Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry in 2004, VP Harris just announced moments ago on X, "Congress must renew the assault weapons ban."

Congress must renew the assault weapons ban. pic.twitter.com/S2GoeAbVpu — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 14, 2024

Is this her fastest flip-fop? pic.twitter.com/rOXw1weI78 — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) September 14, 2024

None of this is surprising, considering most of her Democratic Party is aligned with billionaire-funded anti-gun groups that wage constant war on the Second Amendment.

Just one week ago...

Kamala Harris: “It is a false choice to suggest that you’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away.”



Also Kamala Harris: We need an "assault weapons" ban, and we will confiscate your firearms! pic.twitter.com/KUVcJqYqaw — NRA (@NRA) September 4, 2024

Kamala Harris just called for:



🚫banning common self-defense weapons

🚫gun registration checks

🚫firearm confiscation laws



She also said "I'm in favor of the Second Amendment." 🙄 https://t.co/jU2vsVLcPi — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) September 4, 2024

Harris in 2019.

2019. Kamala Harris promises a mandatory government plan for buyback of guns.



Second amendment? Oh well. pic.twitter.com/nMHyKWMOpT — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 11, 2024

AR-15s are no different than the typical hunting rifle.

The importance of the Second Amendment, which is not just about hunting and sports... It's fundamentally about ensuring that the average citizen has access to modern firearms, providing the means to resist tyranny if it ever threatens the Homeland.

Progressive Marxist-socialists, like VP Harris and the Obama gang, with radical billionaires and anti-gun groups, have been on a crusade on attempting to ban the AR-15 and all semiautomatic rifles, rifle magazines, etc.. This is draconian, to say the least.

"Today we need a nation of minutemen, citizens who are not only prepared to take up arms, but citizens who regard the preservation of freedom as a basic purpose of their daily life and who are willing to consciously work and sacrifice for that freedom. The cause of liberty, the cause of America, cannot succeed with any lesser effort," President John F. Kennedy said in 1961.

Kennedy, an anti-progressive Marxist, an anti-globalist, and an anti-deep state, understood very well the Bill of Rights protects the rights of individuals in relation to the government, including freedom of speech, press, and religion.

Democrats are no longer the party our parents voted for...