Here We Go: Michelle Obama Says She's "Terrified" Of Trump Winning

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Michelle Obama has said that she is kept awake at night by the thought of Donald Trump winning in 2024, in comments have already led to speculation that she could replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

When asked during a podcast ‘what keeps you up at night?’ Obama said “What’s gonna happen in this next election.”

“I am terrified about what could possibly happen, because our leaders matter. Who we select. Who speaks for us. Who holds that bully pulpit,” she continued.

“It affects us in ways that I think sometimes people take for granted,” Obama further noted, claiming that government does “everything for us.”

“We cannot take this democracy for granted and sometimes I worry that we do,” she added.

Later in the interview, she commented “We see childish leadership right before us, what that looks like and how that feels. Where someone is just base and vulgar and cynical. In a leadership position it doesn’t trickle down well.”

Watch:

#MichelleObama is "terrified" of #Trump2024 winning. What is she going to do about it? https://t.co/H0yBEaFCjM pic.twitter.com/IIjNnXRUjT — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 9, 2024

The inevitable speculation immediately followed:

Thereby giving her ol' man a fourth term. — Brian Odegaard (@BrianOdegaard) January 8, 2024

The comments come as JP Morgan Asset Management strategist Michael Cembalest predicted that Joe Biden will not make it to the 2024 election in November and will drop out of the race due to poor health, to be replaced by a new candidate.

Biden was seen this past weekend having to be led on and off stage by his wife for a 32 minute rant about Donald Trump and his supporters, the only thing he has done for more than a fortnight. He also looked completely lost after arriving in Delaware upon the conclusion of the speech.

* * *

