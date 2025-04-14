Here's Bernie Sanders 'Fighting The Oligarchy'... At Coachella

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Millionaire cosplay socialist Bernie Sanders took his ‘Fight Oligarchy’ tour to Coachella festival over the weekend, perfectly epitomising how fake and contrived the entire thing is.

The tickets for this thing cost several hundreds of dollars a piece. It’s a glamping weekend for trendy comfortable wannabe influencer 20 somethings who have no idea what everyday Americans are going through.

The perfect venue for Democrats like Sanders and his side kick AOC to reel off lists of alarmist ’causes’ they’re making dollars from.

Thank you, Coachella.



I enjoyed introducing the great @clairo tonight.



These are tough times.



The younger generation has to help lead in the fight to combat climate change, protect women’s rights, and build an economy that works for all, not just the few. pic.twitter.com/8sGvKAuNYY — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2025

Because nothing says “tough times” like shelling out oodles of disposable income to watch Lady Gaga prancing around in Satan horns tonguing skulls.

Lady Gaga nailed Coachella yesterday. That show was on a whole different level. She danced with skeletons, killed herself, got buried, resurrected, and kept dancing and singing.



Definitely had some devil vibes. She is so weird I love it.



Manifesting Coachella 2026 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/2tePO38XBP — kikiidoyouloveme (@kikiidoyoulovm) April 13, 2025

Maybe showing up at an event that only the entitled can attend isn’t a good look for worker solidarity. https://t.co/PfyEUPDhLg — Movie Mad Motto (@Rob_Motto) April 13, 2025

Sanders got up there and blathered about the sacred human right to drop MDMA… or something.

bernie low key crazy for this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4FNJtwt3T0 — Emmet Halm (@ehalm_) April 13, 2025

Hope your message was well received by a bunch of sweaty rich drug addled unemployed pretend retard hippies — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) April 13, 2025

He didn’t even have to say Trump’s name in order to illicit sheep noises.

NEW: Senator Bernie Sanders shows up to Coachella in California to rant about President Trump in front of tens of thousands of people.



The Democrat 2028 playbook is to get the drugged-out 20-year-olds to the polls.



"We need you to stand up to fight for justice, to fight for… pic.twitter.com/72ZivjD7DY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 13, 2025

Then he hung around backstage while the latest manufactured music industry pawns slathered their arms all over him for insta clout.

Clairo and Bernie Sanders at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/370Wx9uoJt — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 13, 2025

Do you know the avg ticket price to attend this event bro? 🤣 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 13, 2025

He “Anti Capitalist” being at one of the biggest Capitalistic events of the year is HILARIOUS… — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) April 13, 2025

Bernie’s appeal to these people is surely going to lead to a Marxist revolution, right?

Nothing says out of touch… like a 442 year old socialist talking to kids on molly at a rock concert — Dr. Mike Libby MD. Esq. (@BasementLoner) April 13, 2025

Bernie, you've been in office for 17 years, how have you moved the needle for "climate change", "women's rights", and "build an economy that works for all not just a few"?



In the 17 years you've enriched yourself to be part of the 1% economic level on a government salary.… pic.twitter.com/Tpt4echmSH — Catherine Shiang (@cathshiang) April 14, 2025

Fighting the rich at a $600 a ticket festival where tacos and a lemonade cost $100.



Hahaha. https://t.co/K5n1cOgKL4 — Loudoun James (@LoudounJames1) April 13, 2025

Sanders, of course, has been yelling about the US rapidly hurting toward Oligarchy since the early 90’s.

He REALLY didn’t like it when his grift was exposed last week, and shared by Elon Musk.

Bernie Sanders is raging at Elon for posting about Bernie’s decades-long warning about Oligarchy:



"Just yesterday, our good friend Elon Musk sent out a tweet. And in essence he said Bernie Sanders has been talking about the growth of oligarchy year after year after year."… pic.twitter.com/zesPWYuEir — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2025

Looks like my oligarchy video got under Bernie's skin. 🤣



No Bernie, you didn't say we are an oligarchy. You said last week that we are still rapidly moving towards oligarchy. Same message as 1993 and every year since. 🤡



At least you are finally updating your talking points. https://t.co/VWHNzAo4Mq — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 12, 2025

Quick, fly in AOC first class to put a halt to the Oligarchy.

AOC flies first-class to Bernie Sanders’ ‘Fight Oligarchy’ rally as critics pan lefty pol for battling inequality one ‘mimosa at a time’ https://t.co/uL4OmSm6Zs — New York Post (@nypost) April 7, 2025

