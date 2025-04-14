print-icon
Here's Bernie Sanders 'Fighting The Oligarchy'... At Coachella

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Millionaire cosplay socialist Bernie Sanders took his ‘Fight Oligarchy’ tour to Coachella festival over the weekend, perfectly epitomising how fake and contrived the entire thing is.

The tickets for this thing cost several hundreds of dollars a piece. It’s a glamping weekend for trendy comfortable wannabe influencer 20 somethings who have no idea what everyday Americans are going through.

The perfect venue for Democrats like Sanders and his side kick AOC to reel off lists of alarmist ’causes’ they’re making dollars from.

Because nothing says “tough times” like shelling out oodles of disposable income to watch Lady Gaga prancing around in Satan horns tonguing skulls.

Sanders got up there and blathered about the sacred human right to drop MDMA… or something.

He didn’t even have to say Trump’s name in order to illicit sheep noises.

Then he hung around backstage while the latest manufactured music industry pawns slathered their arms all over him for insta clout.

Bernie’s appeal to these people is surely going to lead to a Marxist revolution, right?

Sanders, of course, has been yelling about the US rapidly hurting toward Oligarchy since the early 90’s.

He REALLY didn’t like it when his grift was exposed last week, and shared by Elon Musk.

Quick, fly in AOC first class to put a halt to the Oligarchy.

