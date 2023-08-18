Here's What The Democrats Should Expect If A Republican Wins Back The White House

Authored by 'Carpe Diem' via American Greatness,

Now that the Democrat Party has established that it’s fair game to “reimagine” the rule of law — in an attempt to jail a former president of the United States for a maximum sentence of 700 plus years — or Moses’s lifespan three times over, that benighted party should be fully prepared to accept the consequences, in the not so unlikely event that a Republican takes back the White House come January 2025.

Here is what should occur with a new GOP administration post haste.

A special counsel should immediately be appointed to investigate how the Biden family raked in millions of dollars from some of our biggest adversaries, including China and Russia, as well as Romania and Ukraine, while Joe Biden was vice president.

If the evidence becomes overwhelming (which it already appears to be) and it is uncovered that the Biden family did not provide any actual services to these shady oligarchs and foreign nationalists — other than using the office of the vice presidency to enrich themselves — then nothing less than a handful of indictments for bribery, extortion, and treason should be levied against Joe, his son Hunter, and anyone else involved in this disgraceful scheme.

Simultaneously, a special counsel should be appointed to look into Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign to determine what she knew about the phony Russian dossier that her campaign funded and that was used in an attempt to take down a duly elected president of the United States.

If the evidence is overwhelming (as it already appears to be) that Clinton not only knew about the dossier, but greenlit the idea — then a series of indictments for racketeering, falsifying business records and campaign finance violations should immediately be levied against her and any of her associates who were co-conspirators, including Jake Sullivan, Biden’s current incompetent National Security Advisor, former president Barack Obama, former disgraced FBI director James Comey, former CIA director and serial liar John Brennan, and perhaps the biggest fraud of them all, Rep. Adam Schiff.

A special counsel should also be appointed to look at the behavior and state of mind of all 51 former intelligence “experts” who appeared to have knowingly and deliberately lied and defrauded the American public during the heart of the 2020 presidential election, when they claimed that Hunter Biden’s authentic and incriminating laptop was a Russian plant.

If it can be proven that these “experts” knowingly and deliberately lied to the American people, then indictments, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, should immediately be brought against every single one of these corrupt individuals.

A special counsel should also be appointed to look into what communication occurred between Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and Jack Smith regarding the federal indictment of Donald Trump, as well as any communication that occurred between the White House, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, regarding possible indictments of Trump.

If it turns out, there was communication and an attempt to “get Trump” then all of these individuals should be tried under 18 U.S. Code § 201 for Bribery of public officials and witnesses.

Finally, a special counsel should look into every single Democrat politician, CNN news anchor, or Washington Post “reporter” who publicly supported and encouraged the 2020 Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots that left 2,000 police officers blinded or injured, more than two dozen people dead, and property damage that reached $2 billion.

Anyone who promoted the summer of mayhem, death and destruction, including Kamala Harris who tweeted her support to bail out violent arsonists, as well as failed anchors, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon who encouraged and were sympathetic to these criminals that went around terrorizing communities night after night for months, should be indicted under 18 U.S. Code § 373 for Solicitation to commit a crime of violence.

If everything you just read sounds completely absurd, remember the rule of law doesn’t matter anymore.

I didn’t set the standards, the Stalinist regime in power did.

As Billy Joel might say, we didn’t start the fire.

* * *

Carpe Diem is the pseudonym for a writer who was a speechwriter in the Trump Administration.