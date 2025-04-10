Here's What Democrats Stand For, In Their Own Words

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrats have become the pro war party of domestic terrorism and lawlessness. Their brand is toxic and their leaders are totally lost.

All you have to look to for confirmation of this is their own words and those of their supporters.

This video could have been hours in length.

You could throw a rock at YouTube and hit a video of a Democrat saying this stuff.

🚨WATCH: The best way to define to define the Democrat brand is to let Democrats define it — themselves. pic.twitter.com/rluDgGk8Rs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 9, 2025

I guess there isn’t anything you could say or do that would be as degrading to the democrats as their own words and behavior? — Timothy Huntington (@TimothyDuckDuck) April 9, 2025

Could have gone on for hours — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) April 10, 2025

So much material, so little time. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025

What are they?

TOXIC. domestic terrorists. weak and woke. violent. the party of mayhem. that about sums it up.

add criminals. corrupt. anti-American. mentally ill, racist, and we sealed the definition. — pebbles (@jbamban) April 9, 2025

How is that a REdefinition? — Bob James (@rockyfort) April 10, 2025

Oh yeah, that’s it.

Democrats are the party of violence and hate. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 9, 2025

The dems I know are all eating up every negative thing claimed about Trump and his actions. All panic all the time about whatever the latest "Trump is evil" lies may be. I'm sure they're already convinced that he's guilty of inside trading in this stock market tariff goofiness. — Matthew Siekierski (@mattsiekierski) April 10, 2025

Their base now consists of blue haired crazies who have a penchant for assassination.

