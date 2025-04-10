print-icon
Here's What Democrats Stand For, In Their Own Words

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrats have become the pro war party of domestic terrorism and lawlessness. Their brand is toxic and their leaders are totally lost.

All you have to look to for confirmation of this is their own words and those of their supporters. 

This video could have been hours in length.

You could throw a rock at YouTube and hit a video of a Democrat saying this stuff.

What are they?

Oh yeah, that’s it.

Their base now consists of blue haired crazies who have a penchant for assassination.

*  *  *

