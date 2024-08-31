Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

As we highlighted earlier this week, Democrats in the House are attempting to have the FEC issue rules to enable censorship of images created specifically by the Grok, the AI developed by Elon Musk’s X.

In other words, they want to eradicate memes they don’t like.

Why?

Because of threads such as the one below exposing how presenting actual policies and ways of fixing serious problems gets in the way of “joy.”

Aren’t you tired of nonstop doom and gloom from @realDonaldTrump @JDVance?



So is everyone. That’s why #KamalaWinsWithJoy.



And remember, joy is a choice, regardless of circumstances! In November, we can #ChooseKamala and #ChooseJoy (get these trending). Let’s see how!



Thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/E13qsg7Irr — Huff (@Huff4Congress) August 28, 2024

It doesn’t matter how bad things are, as long as you can inanely cackle and talk about choosing to be joyful.

As a prosecutor, Kamala knows about police corruption and the danger the law enforcement officers pose to urban minorities. That’s why she’s always been such a proponent of defunding the police.



Yes, crime might rise a bit, but #ChooseJoy! #KamalaWinsWithJoy pic.twitter.com/WAewMeK2vL — Huff (@Huff4Congress) August 28, 2024

Kids can also be fixed with joy, pronouns, and sterilisation.

Children know who they are inside. That’s why, if your AFAB (“assigned female at birth”) “daughter” likes the color blue or spaceships, but you still insist on calling him “her,” CPS will take him to somewhere safe where he’s allowed to #ChooseJoy.#KamalaWinsWithJoy pic.twitter.com/iCbsnXNiZq — Huff (@Huff4Congress) August 28, 2024

Oof.

And one day, when that little boy grows up and faces the horror of having to experience female puberty, even despite a childhood of hormone therapy, Kamala will help him #ChooseJoy by ensuring he finds a surgeon for his mastectomy.



Forearm phalloplasty too!#KamalaWinsWithJoy pic.twitter.com/rYoOCNeGdG — Huff (@Huff4Congress) August 28, 2024

Do you see now why they’re calling it “a threat to Democracy”?

America is a land built by immigrants, and nobody is “illegal.” Kamala will abolish ICE, give immigrant aliens home loans and voting rights, and finally allow these industrious foreigners to contribute to our society without fear of deportation.#ChooseJoy!#KamalaWinsWithJoy pic.twitter.com/mqOcqu4mq6 — Huff (@Huff4Congress) August 28, 2024

There’s more.

A tax on unrealized corporate earnings is a smart way to make fat cat billionaires pay their fair share. Yes, homeowners could face annual taxes on their increased property value and ironically need to sell their homes to cover these taxes, but: #ChooseJoy!#KamalaWinsWithJoy pic.twitter.com/nVj6PCtKXs — Huff (@Huff4Congress) August 28, 2024

It’s a level playing field. The left could create their own Trump AI threads. But the problem is, they can’t meme, so it won’t work. It’d just say “look, he’s orange Hitler.”

Bill Gates says that climate change is a worsening problem, thanks to increased industrialization in Asia and Africa and a refusal by western nations to build nuclear powerplants. That’s why you need to eat the bugs!



Just #ChooseJoy and call it a “hambugger!”#KamalaWinsWithJoy pic.twitter.com/jaNNTwpVNg — Huff (@Huff4Congress) August 28, 2024

Choose joy, or else.

When the CDC and WHO launch the next pandemic, safety and compliance will come first under a Harris administration. Isolation for the elderly, masks for children, parks closed - and this time you’ll be forced to get the vax. Be safe and #ChooseJoy!#KamalaWinsWithJoy pic.twitter.com/bx1svnVedL — Huff (@Huff4Congress) August 28, 2024

Choose mandatory diversity.

A Kamala Harris presidency will show little girls everywhere that, despite a total lack of ability, principles, consistency, or personal likability, a woman can still give ahead and do anyone – sorry, GET ahead and do anyTHING- she wants to and #ChooseJoy!#KamalaWinsWithJoy pic.twitter.com/j2AOpKSenq — Huff (@Huff4Congress) August 28, 2024

Gavin Newsom threatening to make this illegal in 3,2,1…

Wow! So many reasons to #ChooseJoy in this thread! Which one inspired you the most? Please share with someone who needs to realize that when #KamalaWinsWithJoy, America wins too. pic.twitter.com/8AC9DR3zSa — Huff (@Huff4Congress) August 28, 2024

Wouldn’t it be terrible if everyone made their own Grok Kamala Harris threads.

* * *

