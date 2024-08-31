print-icon
Here's Why Democrats Want To Censor Grok's AI Images

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024 - 06:40 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

As we highlighted earlier this week, Democrats in the House are attempting to have the FEC issue rules to enable censorship of images created specifically by the Grok, the AI developed by Elon Musk’s X.

In other words, they want to eradicate memes they don’t like.

Why?

Because of threads such as the one below exposing how presenting actual policies and ways of fixing serious problems gets in the way of “joy.”

It doesn’t matter how bad things are, as long as you can inanely cackle and talk about choosing to be joyful.

Kids can also be fixed with joy, pronouns, and sterilisation.

Oof.

Do you see now why they’re calling it “a threat to Democracy”?

There’s more.

It’s a level playing field. The left could create their own Trump AI threads. But the problem is, they can’t meme, so it won’t work. It’d just say “look, he’s orange Hitler.”

Choose joy, or else.

Choose mandatory diversity.

Gavin Newsom threatening to make this illegal in 3,2,1…

Wouldn’t it be terrible if everyone made their own Grok Kamala Harris threads.

*  *  *

