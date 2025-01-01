"He's The One That Can Win Right Now": Trump Says Mike Johnson Will Secure Enough Votes To Remain Speaker

While House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has a growing coalition of opponents within his own party who are 'keeping their options open' when it comes to Friday's vote to decide his fate, President-elect Donald Trump says he thinks Johnson has enough votes to secure a second term.

Speaking with reporters outside Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve, Trump described Johnson as a "good man" and "a wonderful person" who will ultimately gain enough support during this week's vote.

"We are going to have a great time in Washington, I think we are going to get great support," Trump said, adding that he would call lawmakers personally to drum up support "if necessary."

"He’s the one that can win right now, people like him, almost everybody likes him," Trump continued.

The day before, Trump posted to Truth Social that Johnson was a "good, hard-working, religious man," who will "do the right thing."

"Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!"

Johnson thanked Trump on X, saying that he was "honored and humbled" by the support.

"Together, we will quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America," he wrote, adding "The American people demand and deserve that we waste no time. Let’s get to work!"

That said, several House GOP members have suggested they're no so hot for Johnson - with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) saying he plans to vote for an alternative, and that Johnson "gave the Democrats the billions of dollars they wanted for Ukraine."

Meanwhile in a Fox News interview last week, Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris (R-MD) said that Republicans "need to consider, if we're going to advance Trump's agenda, whether the current leadership is what we need," while Rep. Scott Perry said last Thursday that he's "going to keep my options open," adding "I want to have a conversation with Mike."

Other Republicans who are a "no" for Johnson include Andy Biggs (AZ), Victoria Spartz (IN) and Chip Roy (TX).

And while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) hasn't publicly commented on how she will vote, she's previously clashed with Johnson - having unsuccessfully attempted to unseat him in May over his support for a $1.2 trillion minibus spending bill, as well as his passage of a $95 billion foreign aid package which failed to include border provisions.