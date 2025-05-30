HHS Urges Medical Providers, States To Immediately Revise Gender Dysphoria Care Practices

Authored by Jacob Burg via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is telling health care providers, risk managers, and state medical boards to immediately update their treatment protocols for minors with gender dysphoria.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at the Hubert H. Humphrey building in Washington on April 28, 2025. Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times

In a letter on May 28, the agency said that it expects federally funded health care groups to follow its review that outlines the most up-to-date science to guide policies for pediatric gender dysphoria treatment. Its comprehensive review was published on May 1 and found sufficient international evidence that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries pose significant risks, including irreversible sterilization.

After releasing its review, HHS said the recommended treatment plan is psychotherapy, citing it as a noninvasive alternative to “endocrine and surgical interventions for the treatment of pediatric gender dysphoria.” Some of the other cited risks include reduced bone density and heart disease.

The agency is now telling health care providers to no longer rely on previous “discredited guidelines” for pediatric gender dysphoria, arguing there is “weak evidence and growing international retreat” from using puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries as the recommended approach for minors with the condition.

Instead, providers should adhere to the HHS review for updates to prior guidelines.

“Given your ‘obligation to avoid serious harm’ ... and the findings of the Review, HHS expects you promptly to make the necessary updates to your treatment protocols and training for care for children and adolescents with gender dysphoria to protect them from these harmful interventions,” the agency wrote in its May 28 letter.

The review mentions three nations that recently revised their treatment protocols for pediatric gender dysphoria and “sharply restricted” access to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries: the United Kingdom, Finland, and Sweden.

“As Sweden’s national health authority has recommended, ‘[p]sychosocial support that helps adolescents deal with natal puberty without medication needs to be the first option when choosing care measures,’” the HHS wrote.

Health care providers are also instructed to cease relying on the “Standards of Care for the Health of Transgender and Gender Diverse People” published by Illinois-based nonprofit World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), which HHS accused of being “fraudulent” and reflecting a “clear departure from the principles of unbiased, evidence-driven clinical guideline development.”

HHS alleges that WPATH “suppressed systematic reviews of evidence, failed to manage conflicts of interest, and relied on legal and political considerations rather than clinical ones.”

The agency suggests that its new health protocols are instead driven by “evidence-based medicine.”

In its review released on May 1, HHS said the evidence for the benefits of pediatric medical gender transition is “very uncertain, while the evidence for harm is less uncertain.”

“When medical interventions pose unnecessary, disproportionate risks of harm, healthcare providers should refuse to offer them even when they are preferred, requested, or demanded by patients,” the review states.

The review was commissioned following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in January, which stated that U.S. policy was not to “fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ’transition' of a child from one sex to another.”

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.