'High Crimes And Misdemeanors': Gaetz Drafts Hunter Biden Subpoena, Challenges McCarthy To Sign And Date

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-CA) has drafted a subpoena for Hunter Biden as part of the House's investigation into "alleged bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors," which seeks emails, text messages, multimedia files, phone records, documents and contracts, and other records regarding Hunter's business dealings.

Gaetz then challenged Speaker Kevin McCarthy to sign the subpoena, which he drafted on McCarthy's letterhead.

"It simply requires your date and signature," said Gaetz on X.

House Freedom Caucus members have been visibly pissed at McCarthy's inaction of the Biden family, and are obviously using it as leverage in negotiations for their vote in a Continuing Resolution that would (temporarily) avoid a government shutdown.

Of note, Don Jr. had already appeared three times in Congress at this point during the last Congress over the Trump Tower setup (whereby Democratic opposition research firm FusionGPS armed a Russian operative with supposedly incriminating information on Hillary Clinton - which Don Jr. refused to entertain).

Will McCarthy sign the subpoena?