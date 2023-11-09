Hillary Blasted For Comparing Trump To Hitler (Again!)

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Presidential loser Hillary Clinton was slammed online Wednesday after once again lazily claiming that Donald Trump is like Hitler.

Clinton cackled along with the women on The View like a coven of witches, before turning her attention to Trump, who it seems still lives rent free inside her head.

“Hitler was duly elected, right?” Hillary declared, adding “And so all of a sudden, somebody with those tendencies, the dictatorial, the authoritarian tendencies would be like, ok, we’re gonna shut this down, we’re gonna throw these people in jail and they usually don’t telegraph that.”

She continued, “Trump is telling us what he intends to do! Take him at his word! The man means to throw people in jail who disagree with him! Shut down legitimate press outlets! Do what he can that literally undermine the rule of law and our country’s values!”

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton compares Trump to Hitler yet again. pic.twitter.com/IIwcUiW9CO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 8, 2023

Elsewhere the witches and Clinton salivated over locking Trump up to stop people voting for him, with Hillary declaring “I think it would be the end of our country as we know it” if Trump were reelected:

The backlash was swift and stinging:

This is Hillary Clinton on The View comparing President Trump to Hitler.



Funny thing but it’s actually members of her own party whose antisemitism rivals Hitler’s, not Trump.pic.twitter.com/BGNkpJUmWo — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 8, 2023

As usual, Hillary is WRONG. Germany did NOT elect Hitler. Hitler NEVER won an election in Germany. Paul von Hindenburg, chancellor of Germany, APPOINTED Hitler as president. Hitler then ousted von Hindenburg and appointed himself chancellor. — Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) November 8, 2023

Democrat, the party of Projection. — Uncommon Sense (@bradthompsontx) November 8, 2023

As she and her friends are ACTUALLY doing this in America right now. They are jailing the opposition and taking away free press. This is wild. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) November 8, 2023

This gaslighting is next level



Every single thing their political opponents of doing/being/saying, they are guilty of tenfold — MAGA Dittos 🇺🇸 (@MAGA_Dittos_45) November 8, 2023

* * *

