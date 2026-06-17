Hillary Clinton Blasts Joe Biden After Endorsing Him Twice

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appears to be suffering from buyer’s remorse about the 2024 race.

After repeatedly praising former President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign, Clinton now says his decision to seek re-election was a “terrible mistake.”

“He made a terrible mistake for himself, his legacy and for the country,” Clinton said Monday of Biden’s decision to run for a second term.

She made the scathing remarks during an interview with a New York Times editor in Manhattan.

Hillary Clinton says Joe Biden made a “terrible mistake” by running for re-election.



“He made a terrible mistake. He made a terrible mistake for himself, his legacy, and for the country.”



Clinton said that had Biden said he was not running, the winner of the primary “would have… pic.twitter.com/Un1O9Q09Cy — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 16, 2026

The comments are at odds with Clinton’s repeated endorsements of both Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris during the election cycle.

A Headline USA review of Clinton’s social media found that she spent much of 2024 urging voters to back Biden.

“I’ll be voting Biden,” Clinton wrote on June 28, 2024.

The choice in this election remains very simple.



It's a choice between someone who cares about you—your rights, your prospects, your future—versus someone who's only in it for himself.



I'll be voting Biden. https://t.co/mxkpLIOEux — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 28, 2024

Clinton quickly endorsed Harris, Biden’s chosen successor, after he exited the race later that summer.

“Here’s what I know: We need to defeat Donald Trump. We need to elect Kamala Harris,” Clinton wrote on Sept. 10, 2024.

Adding to her rebuke on Monday, Clinton said that a different Democratic nominee “would have beaten Donald Trump” if the party had a competitive race.

“I think it was a terrible miscalculation on the part of President Biden,” Clinton continued.

She further suggested the nominee could have been Harris, a governor or a senator. She also said Biden triggered a “terrible dilemma” after he claimed he had never signaled in 2020 that he would be a one-term president.

Her comments come as Biden and former first lady Jill Biden expand their longshot efforts to defend their political legacy amid criticism from Democrats who blame the Bidens for propelling Trump’s grand return to power in 2025.

Biden exited the race only after mounting pressure within his own party following his disastrous performance in the first debate with Trump.

Outlets like Headline USA had long covered the evidence of Biden’s cognitive decline throughout his presidency.

By contrast, Legacy media organizations and Clinton herself downplayed or shielded him from scrutiny.