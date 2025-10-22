Hillary Joins Freak-Out Leftists Screeching About Trump's Latest Innocuous Project...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Leftists are all over BlueSky and X crying about President Trump ordering the demolishment of portions of the East Wing of the White House to begin renovations for the grand ballroom.

As we previously highlighted, Trump is closely overseeing construction of the new White House ballroom to ensure it is in keeping with the current architecture of the building.

“With that came great responsibility,” Trump urged, adding “I was watching them very carefully, and that’s what we did…It’s four sides of glass, beautiful glass, totally appropriate in color and in window shape and everything else with the White House moldings.”

“So it’s going to be very much in keeping with the White House. You know, a new thing is you build a super modern building next to an old-fashioned building. And I think that’s good, but I don’t have the courage to do that with the White House. It’s good for a lot of places. It’s not good. It’s not good for here,” he further elaborated.

BREAKING: @PressSec announces the construction of a new 90,000 sq ft ballroom at the White House — with construction to begin in September.



Visit https://t.co/Nq7Vqlw3HO for more. pic.twitter.com/XadWWxOGON — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 31, 2025

The Ballroom will eliminate the need for temporary tents on the South Lawn during state dinners and other major functions—tents that Trump has long criticized as “unsightly” and impractical during inclement weather.

We need a big ballroom. The U.S./the White House can't host events in a ugly, temporary tent forever. I don't know why the people on the left don't understand this. https://t.co/kMGKQLpxe2 pic.twitter.com/Bs5WjpUcuw — 祥宏🇹🇼🇺🇸反左膠 (@twchoo1) October 21, 2025

For over 100 years, presidents have enhanced the White House, preserving its legacy as a symbol of our nation. Today, President Trump proudly broke ground on the new, big White House Ballroom.



Privately funded, it costs taxpayers nothing & will be cherished for generations. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p1rZdYmrOy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 21, 2025

"I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom… The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly." – President Trump pic.twitter.com/GibeLevvFP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 20, 2025

Now pictures have emerged of the work beginning, sending TDS lunatics into a frenzy.

Ripping apart the White House just like he's ripping apart the Constitution. https://t.co/zrQVgAIoqB — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 21, 2025

Barack Obama or Joe Biden would have been impeached for this. I am absolutely stunned that Republicans in Congress are so afraid of Donald Trump that they can’t object to defacing the White House. https://t.co/yp67YE89Us — George S. Mack (@DrGeorgeSMack) October 20, 2025

As usual, one minute of research would have helped out here.

The East Wing isn't part of the historical White House structure. It's an office building that was built by FDR and there have been repeated modifications over the years.



But please, freak out some more. https://t.co/xvmiBGkHyy — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 21, 2025

A lot of FAKE OUTRAGE over construction of the big, beautiful (and privately funded) White House Ballroom.



FACT: Presidents have been renovating and expanding the White House for more than 100 years.



In 1902, President Theodore Roosevelt built the West Wing .



In 1909,… pic.twitter.com/p7opxjsNAm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 20, 2025

I don't know who needs to hear this, but the wing of the White House Trump is rebuilding as a ballroom was actually demolished under FDR. It was originally built in 1902, and most of what stands now dates from 1942. These halls being renovated are modern, not ones our founders… pic.twitter.com/0IxQ1zoAw1 — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) October 21, 2025

Oh no, he’s making a previously remodelled part of the building better. FASCIST.

Lefties are going crazy over Trump (using his own money) to update the east wing. Here’s the west wing being updated in 1934 by FDR.



Is anyone else getting sick of the “Sky Is Falling” leftwing lunatics? https://t.co/m5h0H0UeHX pic.twitter.com/Ke2LQ7t8RD — Nick Schroer (@NickBSchroer) October 20, 2025

Teddy Roosevelt built the West Wing.



Taft made the Executive Office oval.



FDR added the entire East Wing and included an indoor pool for himself.



Truman gutted the entire White House.



Nixon added a bowling alley.



Obama added a basketball court.



Trump is building a ballroom. pic.twitter.com/OoQQjZVwQ1 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 20, 2025

How dare Trump smash up this office building and build a grand ballroom.

OK, this one is already out of control with the usual Democrat style of ferocious stupidity.



The White House has constantly evolved through the centuries. So when the next imbecilic Democrat starts complaining about this ongoing improvement, show them the link I'm going to put… https://t.co/BqI0ZM9LV2 pic.twitter.com/Hzymnqe52v — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 21, 2025

One, it is actually needed, as events are often held in tents because of a lack of space. It's also privately funded. And who cares about the "time" of construction workers being paid by private donors?



Find something else to waste your energy on. It's dumb to be crying about… https://t.co/gCChbsqfjd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 21, 2025

It’s not your money, dude.

Also, Gavin Newsom should shut the hell up...

I wonder why everyone on the left is so upset about President Trump‘s expansion of the White House that is being 100% funded by donations, but have zero interest in the $1.6 billion expansion of Gavin Newsom‘s California Capitol that is 100% taxpayer funded and 100% cloaked in… pic.twitter.com/PCwS98oiED — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 20, 2025

Your Capitol renovation is costing California taxpayers $1.1 BILLION — 4x more than the privately funded White House ballroom, which costs taxpayers NOTHING. https://t.co/Bd9TkXMeFD pic.twitter.com/xOOOtGrIsk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2025

‘It’s OK when we do it.’

Like you arresting innocent people for not wearing a mask, walking on the beach and playing in public parks?



But go on Queen! 🤡 — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) October 21, 2025

Newsom wasn't the only big name to comment on Trump's actions...

Presidential loser Hillary Clinton is big mad about President Trump improving the White House, so mad that she fired off another tweet with replies closed so no one can comment.

As a reminder, all of this is being paid for by Trump and other private investors, and it’s a much needed upgrade given that events currently have to be held in makeshift tents.

Add to this the fact that the part being demolished was only installed in the 1940s and is not an original feature of the building.

No matter, the screeching hath commenced.

Enter Hillary with her usual complete lies.

It’s not his house.



It’s your house.



And he’s destroying it. pic.twitter.com/YchFF5U1nO — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2025

If anyone were allowed to reply to her stupid remark, aside from the one rainbow trans flag person on there, it might go something like this…

Look on the bright side…you'll never live in it again anyhow! 😂 https://t.co/h3Pd82d0IF — Ms. Lynn (@Ms_Lynnie1) October 21, 2025

If Hillary was willing to offer respondents an opportunity to express their opinion on her moronic message, it would read as follows…

It’s certainly not your house. https://t.co/Lv9dyarXY0 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 21, 2025

Hillary Clinton should also probably get off her high horse when it comes to the sanctity of the White House.

Interesting that Hillary turned off her replies to this.



Perhaps she was concerned about how many people might point out the irony of her defending the sanctity of the White House after what happened during her time there. https://t.co/g2sHllLhpy — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 21, 2025

Your husband had sex in the Oval Office. Prolly should sit this one out. https://t.co/PKqqNzaLHM — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 21, 2025

Oof.

No wonder she locks her posts!

And if I recall they rented out the Lincoln bedroom to some 800 political donors and supporters didn't they? — Derpstated (@Derpst8d) October 21, 2025

Didn't you get a new kitchen and family room, a private study and updates to the Lincoln Bedroom? https://t.co/zXfPOgjBX0 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 21, 2025

‘It’s ok when we do it!’

And, you and your husband stole furniture and art from “our house.” You thought it was “your house.” — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 21, 2025

They did. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 21, 2025

What’s that again, crooked?

At the end of the day…

It’s not your tweet.



It’s not our tweet.



It’s Hillary’s.



And that’s why she won’t let you reply to it. https://t.co/iaKKOlugKu — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 21, 2025

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.