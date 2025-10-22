print-icon
Hillary Joins Freak-Out Leftists Screeching About Trump's Latest Innocuous Project...

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Leftists are all over BlueSky and X crying about President Trump ordering the demolishment of portions of the East Wing of the White House to begin renovations for the grand ballroom.

As we previously highlighted, Trump is closely overseeing construction of the new White House ballroom to ensure it is in keeping with the current architecture of the building.

“With that came great responsibility,” Trump urged, adding “I was watching them very carefully, and that’s what we did…It’s four sides of glass, beautiful glass, totally appropriate in color and in window shape and everything else with the White House moldings.”

So it’s going to be very much in keeping with the White House. You know, a new thing is you build a super modern building next to an old-fashioned building. And I think that’s good, but I don’t have the courage to do that with the White House. It’s good for a lot of places. It’s not good. It’s not good for here,” he further elaborated.

The Ballroom will eliminate the need for temporary tents on the South Lawn during state dinners and other major functions—tents that Trump has long criticized as “unsightly” and impractical during inclement weather.

Now pictures have emerged of the work beginning, sending TDS lunatics into a frenzy.

As usual, one minute of research would have helped out here.

Oh no, he’s making a previously remodelled part of the building better. FASCIST.

How dare Trump smash up this office building and build a grand ballroom.

It’s not your money, dude.

Also, Gavin Newsom should shut the hell up...

‘It’s OK when we do it.’

Newsom wasn't the only big name to comment on Trump's actions...

Presidential loser Hillary Clinton is big mad about President Trump improving the White House, so mad that she fired off another tweet with replies closed so no one can comment.

As a reminder, all of this is being paid for by Trump and other private investors, and it’s a much needed upgrade given that events currently have to be held in makeshift tents.

Add to this the fact that the part being demolished was only installed in the 1940s and is not an original feature of the building.

No matter, the screeching hath commenced.

Enter Hillary with her usual complete lies.

If anyone were allowed to reply to her stupid remark, aside from the one rainbow trans flag person on there, it might go something like this…

If Hillary was willing to offer respondents an opportunity to express their opinion on her moronic message, it would read as follows…

Hillary Clinton should also probably get off her high horse when it comes to the sanctity of the White House.

Oof.

No wonder she locks her posts!

‘It’s ok when we do it!’

What’s that again, crooked?

At the end of the day…

