Hilton Hotel Plunges Into PR Crisis Mode After "Coordinated Campaign" To Cancel ICE Agent Bookings

Hilton Hotels is in damage-control mode after Homeland Security posted on X an email showing that a Hilton property in the Minneapolis area canceled a reservation for federal agents amid a large-scale operation to identify, arrest, and remove illegal alien criminals from Tim Walz's state.

"NO ROOM AT THE INN!" DHS wrote on X, alleging that the hotel chain "launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement."

The agency continued, "When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations."

"This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation's immigration laws?" DHS concluded in the post.

NO ROOM AT THE INN!@HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement.



When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations.



This is… pic.twitter.com/qKMKypGtzi — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 5, 2026

The hotel in question is the Hampton Inn by Hilton Lakeville, located just off Interstate 35 in the southern Twin Cities suburbs, about 30 minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Hampton Inn is owned by Hilton.

DHS' post went viral by early Monday afternoon, sparking outrage among America First supporters and prompting calls to cancel Hilton-branded credit cards and even future reservations.

🚨 JUST IN: Conservatives are demanding a boycott on Hilton after they launched a COORDINATED ANTI-ICE campaign in Minneapolis, outright refusing service to any DHS law enforcement



"We found immigration work connected with your name and are CANCELLING your reservation." 😠



DHS:… pic.twitter.com/JYcHrBmwSm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 5, 2026

Time to Bud Light Hilton!!! pic.twitter.com/Gs2MMVWZR3 — Right Side Out 1776 (@rso1776) January 5, 2026

Just canceled my Hilton Honors credit card... BYE! pic.twitter.com/sO7brnYAtH — Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) January 5, 2026

I am a long time @HiltonHonors Diamond Member. I am asking Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton CEO, to reconsider this mistake and correct it immediately. @HarmeetKDhillon — Matt Sweetwood (@MSweetwood) January 5, 2026

Hilton executives, facing what can easily be described as a potential "Bud Light moment," were quick to clarify that the cancellation involved not the company as a whole but an "independently owned and operated" hotel.

BREAKING: This particular hotel, the Hampton Inn Lakeville outside Minneapolis was bought for $15 million last summer, according to news reports.



The LLC that was used to purchase the hotel is owned by four Indian partners—Parmjit Singh, Amanpreet Hundal, Karandeep Nagra, and… https://t.co/yZm0ymVs1h pic.twitter.com/2iU1l9mSdo — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 5, 2026

"Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values. We are investigating this matter with the individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone," Hilton told Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

BREAKING: Hilton statement to @FoxNews:



"Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values. We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm… https://t.co/e9UHjL4L1m — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 5, 2026

Hilton shares in New York were down about 1.5% by late afternoon trading. The swift response from Hilton underscores growing concern about boycott calls circulating on X.