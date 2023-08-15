'Historic' Biden Spox Makes Surprising Announcement

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a shock announcement on Tuesday, when she tweeted:

"When I ran for President, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind."

In addition to being both stunning and brave, Jean-Pierre has kept this a secret until now. This is peak humility, folks.

For some odd reason, however, the 'historic' spox then deleted her announcement!

Which is really strange, because now nasty rumors are spreading that she forgot to log into Biden's Twitter account, and that Biden himself is a Twitter fraud.

Don't worry Karine, we've got your back. Slay queen!

And of course, if we are to assume that every single POTUS tweet is actually Karine, and not our 80-year-old commander-in-chief who can't complete sentences, even when using a teleprompter, we're even more impressed.