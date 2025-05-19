Historic Women's College Gives Honorary Degree To Rachel Levine (A Man)

It is an interesting kind of horror that modern academia, an environment where objective facts should be most revered, has instead become an environment where objective facts are most reviled. The complete denial of biological reality within the western academic community is an enduring source of social disruption. Their continued promotion of gender fluid theory, based on zero concrete scientific evidence, is stealing opportunities from real women and turning western education into an embarrassing mockery.

The Trump Administration's efforts to reverse the cancerous growth of wokeness in public institutions is making a difference, but there are still many areas of American life that will remain infected for years to come.

The latest example is the recent announcement that Dr. Rachel Levine (formerly Richard Levine), a man pretending to be a woman, is being awarded an honorary degree by Smith College in Massachusetts. Keep in mind, Smith College is a historic private women's college.

Today, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, @smithcollege will have its annual commencement ceremony.



Congratulations to all the female graduates of this historically women-only college!



During the ceremony, @smithcollege will award an honorary degree to Richard ("Rachel") Levine, who… pic.twitter.com/lOaRfBSgAa — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) May 18, 2025

Levine has also been given the honor of addressing graduates in a commencement speech with "words of wisdom" for women entering the professional world. Rachel Levine served as the "first trans Secretary for Health" for the US Department of Health and Human Services under the Biden Administration. Levine exploited the position to push trans propaganda on the American public. He also widely advocated for the gender transitioning of children.

Chartered in 1871 by Sophia Smith and opened in 1875, Smith is a member of the historic Seven Sisters colleges, a group of women's colleges in the Northeastern United States. It should be noted that Smith College has received extensive federal funding, which is something the Trump Administration might want to look into.

The school's decision to give an honorary degree to a man has led to some backlash, with women protesters speaking out on the hypocrisy. The issue of men going trans and invading women's spaces has divided the feminist movement, with woke extremists on one side and "TERFs" (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) on the other side. The "TERF" label is meant to be a pejorative insult to those women that refuse to accept trans women (men) as legitimate women.

A trantifa woman harassed and cursed out a group of women protesting @smithcollege, an extremely woke historical women’s college, for awarding Richard “Rachel” Levine an honorary degree. pic.twitter.com/UYwsXJ9y9f — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 18, 2025

The overarching problem with the trans movement is that it demands the normalization and even celebration of mental illness under protected group status. On the totem pole of social justice, trans people are at the top, enjoying a venerated position even above black women and gays. The level of hand holding and social coddling of transgenders hit almost worshipful heights during the Biden Administration's woke blitz. It was a primary factor in the eventual fall of the Democratic Party.

Virtue signaling among the academic elite suggests that progressives have still not learned their lesson when it comes to biological reality and the US has a ways to go before the trans issue is settled.