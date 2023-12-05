Hoax-Funding LinkedIn Founder Who Bankrolled Trump Accuser Donates To Nikki Haley

Billionaire LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman - who apologized after he was caught funding a 'Russian bot hoax' against Republican Roy Moore in 2019 (archived), and more recently bankrolled Trump 'rape is sexy' accuser E. Jean Carroll, has a new focus in his quest to combat the Orange Menace™ currently dominating the 2024 Republican field:

Nimrata "Nikki" Haley...

Haley, a defense contractor's wet dream, received a $250,000 contribution to her PAC from Hoffman, who also donated $759,600 to President Biden's reelection effort.

Hoffman joins several other billionaires who have historically donated to Democrats, including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon and investor Bill Ackman, who have expressed support for the former South Carolina governor in recent weeks. Dmitri Mehlhorn, who advises Hoffman on politics, confirmed the donation, which was first reported by the New York Times. -Bloomberg

Haley, whose poll numbers are on the rise vs. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, hopes to dislodge Trump as the party's leader. Trump, meanwhile, is probably nonplussed by the whole thing.