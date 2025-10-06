Hollywood Actors Bring Back Soviet Era "Committee For The First Amendment"

A group of 550 Hollywood celebrities led by Jane Fonda (Hanoi Jane) have announced - after a decade canceling conservatives within their industry - that they are resurrecting a Soviet era celebrity organization called the "Committee for the First Amendment" to "defend the constitutional rights" of actors and public figures from the entertainment industry.

Laughs in Gina Carino and James Woods...

The announcement was partially inspired by the short-lived cancellation of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, after Kimmel spread false information on Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson. Kimmel seemed to assert that Robinson was MAGA, a lie which was being spread widely on social media by the political left in order to deflect from clear evidence that Robinson is an LGBT leftist and Antifa sympathizer.

Democrats asserted that Kimmel was being "silenced" by the Trump Administration, a violation of his First Amendment rights. However, the cancellation had nothing to do with Trump. When affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair threatened to drop Kimmel's broadcasts, ABC brought the late night show to a halt. Compare this to censorship during the Biden era, when Democrat leaders directly pressured social media companies to silence conservatives.

Jane Fonda: “No president has ever sent troops into the Democratic cities across the country saying full force. He is amassing power in a way that will destroy our democracy.“ pic.twitter.com/skKKSqCY9y — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 5, 2025

Juxtapose this flowery sentiment of peace with Jane Fonda's previous hot takes on conservatives. The real communist revolutionary mind rises to the surface in unguarded moments:

Kimmel's show returned after one week due to pressure from Democrats. Democrat leaders are comparing the event to the "Red Scare" of the McCarthy Era, suggesting that Trump and Republicans are trying to shut down free speech. To be clear, Kimmel was never censored by the government and no one has a constitutional right to a late night talk show. Fonda argues:

"The federal government is once again engaged in a coordinated campaign to silence critics in the government, the media, the judiciary, academia, and the entertainment industry."

In a letter published by the committee, they argue that the McCarthy era has returned:

"This Committee was initially created during the McCarthy Era, a dark time when the federal government repressed and persecuted American citizens for their political beliefs. They targeted elected officials, government employees, academics, and artists. They were blacklisted, harassed, silenced, and even imprisoned. The McCarthy Era ended when Americans from across the political spectrum finally came together and stood up for the principles in the Constitution against the forces of repression."

"Those forces have returned. And it is our turn to stand together in defense of our constitutional rights..."

What Jane Fonda and friends don't mention is that the Hollywood actors were rightly persecuted for their political beliefs. Most of the people accused of being communist sympathizers were, in fact, communists working to further the dismantling of the western world.

Young Americans today are thoroughly indoctrinated by public schools, colleges and the media to believe that the "Red Scare" of the McCarthy Era was a witch hunt built on hysteria and paranoia. Joseph McCarthy is often portrayed as a lunatic and a fear monger who used the "communist bogeyman" as a way to grow government power and silence detractors.

As future declassified documents would eventually prove, nothing could be further from the truth.

Senator McCarthy was right and his accusations were largely accurate - Communist funded groups and subversive agents had infiltrated almost every aspect of American society from entertainment to education to industry. The revelation was so shocking that it was ultimately covered up for decades and McCarthy became a pariah instead of a hero.

In the 1990s, documents finally released through the Freedom of Information Act revealed Project Verona, a secret program launched in 1943 which eventually led to the breaking of Soviet encryption methods. The information gathered from the communist regime was extensive and uncovered vast networks of Soviet spies and sympathizers working against the west.

Though McCarthy did not have direct access to Verona, he operated on intel from Verona through FBI briefings, which most Americans at the time were not privy to. In other words, he saw the evidence that average Americans did not get to see. To this day, leftist journalists and academics continue to lie about McCarthy, claiming that the Verona papers "don't vindicate his legacy" or his efforts to stop communist infiltration.

The most widely publicized aspects of the Red Scare involved Hollywood and the subversion of American media. As we have seen in recent years, there is undeniable Marxist control over the majority of US entertainment. If it was hidden before, it certainly isn't hidden now.

Jane Fonda's father, Henry Fonda, formed the original Committee for the First Amendment to protect the "Hollywood Ten", a group of highly influential celebrities, writers, directors and producers who were accused of being members of the communist party and receiving funding from the Soviet Union. As it turned out, eight of the ten people were confirmed communist party members. The other two are less definitive but still suspected.

The CPUSA received extensive funding from the Soviet Union and these Hollywood notables were members of the CPUSA. By extension, the Committee for the First Amendment included the Hollywood Ten in their membership. After the group was unmasked, actors like Humphrey Bogart who initially defended them decided to disavow them. The committee lasted only 6 months.

The new committee is a different animal in that it is openly woke (communist), but designed to fear monger over censorship that doesn't exist. Its goal appears to be the protection of purveyors of far-left propaganda from valid scrutiny. One might wonder if the US could have avoided the mess it is in today if only people had listened to McCarthy decades ago?