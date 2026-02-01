Hollywood Celebrities Are Losing Their Minds And Calling For "Revolution"

As the information age barrels forward the age of the celebrity is coming to a close. Largely because Hollywood elites do not understand how to navigate social media and their true personalities always bubble to the surface. With no agents or managers to filter their impulsive opinions, narcissistic celebrities readily expose themselves and their stupidity.

The glamour and mystique of the entertainment world is dead, and celebrities killed it.

One unexpected consequence of the decline of Hollywood is that the apparatus of adult pretenders (actors) is starting to go dangerously insane. Big budget movies are losing hundreds of millions at the box office and new projects are in steep decline. Top actors are stooping to doing TV commercials to get paid, something most of them would have sneered at a decade ago. Acting royalty of the 90s and early 2000s are hitting the wall and getting too old to play the parts they want to play. Fresh younger actors with actual talent are rare.

The empire of degenerates is slowly fading into irrelevancy and the celebrity cult is desperately clinging to their delusions of grandeur. Yes, they've always been a little crazy, but something new is happening.

Breaking Bad Star Giancarlo Esposito: 'Time for a Revolution' — Some Will Dıe, But the Rest of Us Survive



Somebody has been playing make believe too long and needs a reality check pic.twitter.com/QrASaImrFz — TaraBull (@TaraBull) January 29, 2026

The return of conservative and nationalist ideals has spurred widespread American opposition to the agenda of multiculturalism. Multiculturalism is the key to the progressive strategy for deconstructing western civilization and replacing it with a relativistic socialist framework. For leftists, mass deportations represent a reversal of political gains that took them decades to achieve. This is why stopping ICE operations is absolutely the hill that leftists are willing to die on.

Every element of the leftist Utopian vision relies on the erasure of borders and the destruction of western principles through unchecked third world immigration.

Actors and directors and producers have long tried to use their "platform" to influence the masses politically, but now they are calling for blood in the streets, violent revolution, making lists of conservative neighbors "just in case" and pretending as if they are rebel leaders fighting for the downtrodden.

Dear @kathygriffin,

You have lost your mind and are going to get people hurt.



Why don’t you go out to Minnesota yourself and protest?



God forbid one of your dozens of fans listens to you and loses their life, you deserve to be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/Fd4f3mo8oS — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) January 30, 2026

Others are fantasizing about revenge, including the rise of a new Democrat regime in which their conservative opponents are rounded up and imprisoned for nothing more than being conservative.

Do we think Newsom’s DOJ will start with the Megyn Kelly and Matt Walsh types or just make it more efficient by raiding Fox and arresting everyone? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 30, 2026

When activists commit crimes and are held accountable for their actions, the progressive hive loses its collective mind. It's important to understand that these people believe that they can do whatever they want as long as their motivations are deemed ideologically pure.

They believe that if they break the law while "exercising free speech" then they are protected from consequences. They also cannot accept the fact that they do not represent the majority of the country. They continue to pretend as if they didn't just lose an election, and that most of the country avidly supports deportations.

In truth, you will never see celebrities risking their lives for anything they claim to believe in. Their posturing is purely performative. But they could very well inspire some useful idiots to go out and commit terrible crimes. They claim it's all in the name of "freedom", but what kind of freedom? Keep in mind, these are the same people that joyfully attempted to burn the Bill of Rights to the ground under the Biden Administration - Now they are suddenly patriots?

The Hollywood celebs are back telling us to be mad at ICE



I saw it so now you have to pic.twitter.com/qTUHPJZGrn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2026

Narcissists are like suicide bombers; if they discover they are losing they will try to take everyone else down with them. Hollywood activists used to be considered "cute" but now the mask is fully torn away. These are not good and reasonable people, they are lunatics who are used to running the asylum. They can't handle the idea that their celebrity no longer purchases power, so they are scratching and scraping for a chance to remain in the limelight, no matter the cost.