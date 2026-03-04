Hollywood Celebrities Flee The US As The Woke Movie Industry Implodes

The collapse of Hollywood has been on the radar for some time now, though the industry consistently and vehemently denies they are in decline. The movie industry Titanic is sinking fast and the celebrity rats are abandoning the ship. Some of are even leaving the US for foreign shores. The media claims that the death of Hollywood is a signal that America is "no longer the cool country."

This was the narrative of Fortune Magazine in a recent article discussing the celebrity exodus from America and it's effect on the US as a center of "global culture." The platform argues:

"An odd thing is happening as America, long a beacon worldwide as the defining destination for people in search of a new hope and a new life, is starting to feel like the “old country” that people quietly plan to leave behind. More than that, to be American is downright uncool..."

"...When Hollywood royalty decamps for Provence, remote workers swap Dallas for Berlin, and Gen Z wellness trends run through Beijing and Seoul instead of Brooklyn and Silver Lake, the pattern is hard to miss. America is starting to look, to its own citizens and to the next generation of cool-hunters, less like the future—and more like the old country you leave to build a different kind of life somewhere else..."

Fortune claims, for example, that George Clooney securing French citizenship and moving his family overseas sends a "strong message about the standing of the American Dream." Of course, Clooney never said this. He is quoted as wanting to protect his family from Hollywood culture.

"I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France - they kind of don’t give a sh*t about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids."

It is true, however, that some celebrities are fleeing the US and citing political concerns. Aging entertainment icons like Ellen DeGeneres (and Portia de Rossi), Rosie O'Donnell, James Cameron, Eva Longoria, Kristen Stewart, America Ferrera, Minnie Driver, Robin Wright, Courtney Love and Richard Gere have all either relocated or they are planning to relocate in the near future. Most of them have openly blamed the change in the US political climate as the reason.

Fortune Magazine plays on this notion of Americans "escaping" to a better life, quoting the Statue of Liberty poem "The New Colossus" by Emma Lazarus and lamenting the fact that the US used to be the "beacon of light" for destitute migrants around the world looking for a better life. Of course, Emma Lazarus was a feminist Zionist pushing a "melting pot" agenda of mass immigration that was never a legitimate foundation of American culture.

Hollywood politics are based on Utopian fantasies; pie in the sky vision of the way they think America is supposed to be. What they don't want to talk about is the widespread popular rejection of this vision. The real reason for the celebrity exodus is the implosion of the industry due to wokeness, which caused the majority of the public to walk away from theaters and stop spending money on content.

Furthermore, Hollywood leftovers like Clooney, DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell are certainly not an example of "tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free..." They are about as affluent and spoiled as any wealthy aristocrats from the "old countries" and far more uneducated in their political opinions. At bottom, very few Americans are sad to see them go.

The leftist media continues its campaign to portray the US as a dying nation - A consequence of Trump's election victory and the public's mass rejection of woke ideology in entertainment and politics. It's another example of leftist narcissism; the notion that they are the culture and conservatives need them to "make the country cool".

Outside of the US, however, average progressives are discovering they will not survive for long because they don't have stacks of movie star cash laying around. This liberal woman went viral recently for "escaping" to Canada in fear of a "trans genocide", only to discover the Canadian housing market in shambles and prices far higher than she can possibly afford. She is now begging Canadians for handouts.

PhD genius” liberal escapes fascist US hellscape to Canada as REFUGEE, now crowdfunding her new life with partner.



Guess the entitlement crosses borders too. Stay classy, commie academia. 😂🍁 pic.twitter.com/gHZcdUKQPB — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) February 21, 2026

This same scenario has been repeated over and over again since the end of 2024. Leftists in the US simply don't understand how good they have it until they leave. They do not understand the economic malaise that suffocates many western nations today and the only way to live comfortably in these places is to garner success in America before shipping off to foreign shores.

Woke American black woman moves to Africa and regrets it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5ReH5gFnUk — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) May 1, 2025

There's a reason why half the world's population keeps trying to sneak into the US. Whether or not the country is still "cool" is irrelevant. What matters is that so many other countries refuse to operate based on the same principles of individual freedom, meritocracy, free markets and self reliance that originally made the US so successful. It might be that these cultures will never learn such lessons.

This is what makes America the most sought after citizenship in the world, not leftist actors and progressive degenerates wagging their fingers at people for not sharing in their broken politics. It's these same gatekeepers that are trying to tear down the ideals that make the US so attractive. The more they leave the country, the better off everyone else will be.