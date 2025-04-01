Hollywood Claims Rachel Zegler Is "An Icon" Despite Epic Snow White Bomb

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few years you're probably familiar with the controversy surrounding the "wokification" of Disney and their constant attempts to inject leftist activism into their media products. Disney's cult-like dogma played a considerable role in the rise of the anti-woke movement and ultimately the fall of Hollywood, which is now reeling from an avalanche of box office failures.

One such predictable failure (perhaps the ultimate predictable failure) is the woke Snow White live action remake starring a veritable unknown actress by the name of Rachel Zegler. To summarize why the public despises Zegler and this film so much, let's backtrack to 2021 when Zegler was announced for the beloved role.

First, the movie is called Snow White. It's based on a centuries old German fairy tale which was eventually written down and published by the Brothers Grim in 1812. These tales are an integral part of Medieval European heritage. Though she is part Polish, Zegler is certainly not "snow white". The casting choice was viewed by many fans of the original animation as a deliberate attempt to race swap yet another classic European character and troll western audiences with DEI.

If it was minority folk figure being replaced, the response from leftists would be rabid. But, it's okay as long as the characters are white.

Then there was the public complaints of an angry little actor by the name of Peter Dinklage, who praised Disney for hiring a Latina to play Snow White but argued that hiring real life dwarfs to play the Seven Dwarfs would be "backwards" and demeaning. Thus, in his burst of pint-sized outrage, Dinklage destroyed any chance for seven actors with dwarfism to make a name for themselves on the big screen.

Then there was the leaked production photos of the "Seven Dwarfs", who were played by a laughably diverse cast of normal sized people. Disney initially lied about the images and claimed they were "Fake and not from our production..." As it turned out, the images were real. The internet collectively laughed and gasped simultaneously at how bad and woke the movie was clearly going to be.

This is the sort of blunder that occurs when you try to make every "marginalized" activist group happy.

The biggest handicap for the film, however, was Rachel Zegler's big mouth. The actress hammed it up in interviews, disparaging the original Snow White as a "weird" relic of the patriarchal past and asserted that the remake would be a representation of empowerment for women who "don't need no man".

Then there was Zegler's steady stream of anti-Trump and anti-conservative rants on social media. A classic mistake of modern Hollywood actors; thinking that the public has any interest in their political insights. Her comments hurt the film's chances even more. Disney was eventually forced to delay the release for a year, claiming that it was "because of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike".

The final product turned out to be a travesty, as everyone expected. Snow White's bizarre DEI casting, set in a Medieval European landscape, takes the audience out of the story and reminds them that they are watching propaganda. The overall structure and changes to the original are ill conceived and poorly though out. The movie has hit a 40% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 1.5/10 on IMDB. It is currently expected to lose at least $140 million at the box office, though this may not include marketing costs.

Despite this undeniable defeat, once again proving that if you "Go woke" you will also "Go Broke", the Hollywood elites are proclaiming Zegler's role a success. Why? Because it served the interests of progressive messaging, even if no one watched the movie.

Variety argues that Zegler is now an "icon" simply because "everyone is talking about her", playing on the old fallacy that all press is good press. This piece was published after Variety posted a more honest assessment of Zegler's behavior, blaming her negativity as contributing to Snow White's demise.

Rachel Zegler: “People will wait in line despite my flaws.”



Welcome back to reality princess.. Snow White was a complete flop

pic.twitter.com/QaPHZtjqnL — aka (@akafaceUS) March 24, 2025

Some celebrities have also jumped to Zegler's defense, and activists suggest that her behavior had nothing to do with the film's poor reception. In other words, progressives continue to deny that wokeness is box office poison. All the evidence to the contrary will not sway them.

Snow White only matters because it is a symbol of the culture war and the political left's refusal to accept reality. They were warned for years that the movie would implode, but they would not listen. Now that it's undeniable, they once again shift gears and make the controversy about the "victimization" of another loud-mouthed lead actress.