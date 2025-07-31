Hollywood Never Learns: New Spartacus TV Series Stars Diverse Girl Boss Gladiator

The woke "girl boss" trope is back and despite failing over and over again at the box office and in streaming numbers, Hollywood is still desperate to push the narrative that women "kick ass" and are just as strong and effective as their male counterparts.

In their latest foray into fantasy land, STARZ has brought back its acclaimed Spartacus show with a new mini-series called Spartacus: House Of Ashur. The production doesn't focus on Spartacus, but another tired feminist DEI Mary Sue stand-in.

To understand this trope its important to understand the progressive relationship to history. They believe that history is a tool for furthering agenda and must be adjusted to serve the greater movement. Facts are an inconvenience and evidence is stretched to support ridiculous conclusions.

You might recall a hilarious film released back in 2022 called "The Woman King" that was widely heralded by the media as the next evolution in Hollywood action cinema. The movie claimed to be "based on true events" involving the women warriors of the Dahomey tribe in West Africa.

The Dahomey ruled the region in the 18th and 19th centuries using an army of around 6000 warriors. The majority of these soldiers were men with a small contingent of women attached to the King's personal guard (they were considered the "third class" wives of the King - women who were far too ugly to share his bed and bear children).

The Woman King depicts the Dahomey as freedom fighters battling French slave traders. The truth was actually the opposite: The Dahomey were a vicious slaver tribe that terrorized West Africa, killing other tribes as they pillaged and selling the survivors to various traders (European, Arab and African). It was, in fact, the French and the British who ultimately defeated the Dahomey in the 1890s and shut down their slavery networks in 1905.

In other words, they got their asses kicked by the white man and everyone in West Africa was better off.

Most of The Woman King was factually inept or completely fabricated, filled with DEI lies and designed to push multiple woke propaganda messages at once. The movie was heavily protected by the media and they claimed it was a "success" despite the fact that it lost at least $50 million at the box office when marketing costs and theater percentages were included. It was a flop.

The movie was the epitome of woke "girl boss" delusion. Women cannot be "kings", and the warrior prowess of the male King's female harem guards is thinly supported by any legitimate evidence. But this is what leftist Hollywood does - They scrape the bottom of the historical barrel to find even one instance of women acting in men's roles or minorities battling "white colonists" and then ignore all the historical indicators in order to add their own modern spin.

Progressive activists pretend that the "real history" of the "marginalized" has been suppressed by the patriarchy, but if that were true then they would not have to consistently lie or exaggerate in order to showcase the supposedly great accomplishments of these people.

Another example of this propaganda dynamic was media reports of a "discovery" of female Vikings with weapons in their graves at a burial area called the Birka site. Woke ideologues immediately jumped on the story and conjured up tales of women participating in great battles and acting as fierce soldiers. There was actually no archeological evidence to support the assertion and no legitimate historian agrees that the Birka site proves the existence of women warriors among the Vikings.

In the case of Spartacus: House Of Ashur, the show likely taps into limited evidence of female participation in gladiator events. One such piece of evidence is a marble relief on a wall depicting two armed women in a fight. Another is a small statue of a woman with a sword which was "reinterpreted" in 2011 to be a female gladiator (again, all based on theory). A burial site found in London held a woman next to decorative items that some historians think might be related to gladiators.

There is no evidence of women being formally trained in gladiator combat at any of the "Ludus" schools in Rome and limited literary accounts suggest that when women did act as "gladiators" it was in the form of "side-show acts" in which women fought other women (foxy boxing), dwarfs and killed animals. There is no archeological evidence of women battling men in the arena.

The feminist desperation to prove women are as physically capable as men continues. Though, House Of Ashur is already being widely mocked and is unlikely to convince anyone of anything. It's another woke show which will probably bomb and be quickly forgotten.