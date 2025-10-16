Is A Holy Awakening Unfolding Across America 

The latest great spiritual awakening in America may have begun several years ago and was recently supercharged by Charlie Kirk's martyrdom. This moment could provide the much-needed runway for the "America First" movement to eke out a win in the ongoing cultural war between President Trump and MAGA against globalist Democrats, who have ultimately aligned with anti-American/Western socialists and Marxists.

Several data sets compiled by Fox News suggest that a revival of Christianity in America may have begun as early as 2019 or around 2022.

All thanks to the Christian revival sparked by Charlie Kirk

The first data point, from Circana BookScan, shows that annual U.S. Bible sales have surged 41.6% since 2022. Next, SensorTower data indicates that downloads of religion and spirituality apps have jumped 79.5% since 2019. Meanwhile, Luminate data reveals that contemporary Christian music streams are up 50% since 2019.

Since there's no direct consumer behavioral data around the time of Kirk's political assassination, we can look to proxy data from Turning Point USA, which reports 350,000 new student registrations and 130,000 inquiries for new college and high school chapters over the past month. These figures strongly suggest Kirk's martyrdom has ignited momentum for a genuine revival - and what might frighten Democrats: this is happening at the youth level.

"Charlie was dreaming about having a Club America chapter at every single high school in the country. That would be 23,000 chapters. The whole team said, 'I think you need to slow down!'" Charlie Kirk's producer, Andrew Kolvet, recently told Fox News, adding, "He would be BLOWN AWAY to know that vision is within reach in the very near future."

Let's add another element to this: the queering of America's youth by Democrats and their woke machine is being rejected by college students.

New data from Dr. Eric Kaufmann, Professor of Politics at the University of Buckingham and Director of the Centre for Heterodox Social Science, revealed a surprising trend that may concern strategists of the Democratic Party (read report).

Kirk is remembered for his faith and love of this nation. We may have reached an inflection point where the dark clouds of nation-killing woke progressivism are beginning to clear. This very revival is happening at the moment in history when demographer Neil Howe, who coined the term "millennial", has concluded the so-called Fourth Turning ends in the early 2030s.

"This past week, we saw people go to church service for the first time in their entire lives. Open their bible for the first time since they were children." - Erika Kirk

A REVIVAL IS HAPPENING!



A REVIVAL IS HAPPENING!



FOR CHARLIE. pic.twitter.com/JwXi26pjun — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 21, 2025

A revival of Americana depends on the youth.