Homan Reveals ICE Rescuing Migrant Children Trafficked To Pedos Under Biden, Lives Apart From Wife Due To Death Threats

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, revealed that ICE has rescued migrant children sex-trafficked under the Biden administration, while noting he’s been separated from his wife due to death threats tied to enforcing Trump’s immigration policies.

“There were 300,000 missing children under the last administration,” Homan told Miranda Devine’s “Pod Force One” podcast. "We rescued victims of sex trafficking [and] two weeks ago, we rescued a 14-year-old that was already pregnant, living with adult men.”

“We rescued some victims of forced labor. We found children working on ranches and chicken farms, not going to school, but enslaved labor in the United States of America,” Trump’s border czar continued.

“Some of the children we found [were] perfectly fine with their families. They just didn’t respond to call-ins [because they] didn’t want to face the consequences of immigration court,” he added.

ICE officers previously disclosed to the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General that thousands of migrant children were handed over to non-family sponsors, with HHS releasing over 14,500 in 2023 and 9,600 in 2024 to unrelated individuals or distant relatives, according to the New York Post. Additionally, only 1,000 of 2,400 kids in one November 2023 week went to parents or legal guardians.

“Although these relatives may have been appropriately qualified, [one ICE officer] noted the UACs most at risk for trafficking or forced labor are those released to an unrelated sponsor,” an IG report said.

Homan also told Devine DNA testing showed up to 30% of supposed families were unrelated.

“A lot of parents paid a smuggling organization to bring their kids [over the border]. Some of these children were trafficked. We know HSI [Homeland Security Investigations] had several investigations where a child was rented by the criminal cartel to an adult male or female, crossed the border [and] when you’re done, you send the kid back [and] re-rent them,” Homan said.

Later in the interview, Homan told Devine that living apart from his wife due to death threats he has received.

Homan has revealed that he’s living away from his wife because of death threats he’s receiving.

“I spent a lot of time with my boys growing up, but as I got more and more — climbed the ladder of what I’ve done with ICE director and now back — I don’t see my family very much,” Homan said. “My wife’s living separately from me right now, mainly because I worked for many hours, but mostly because of the death threats against me.

“She’s someplace else. I see her as much as I can, but the death threats against me and my family are outrageous,” he added.