Homan Says DOJ Probing Funding Behind 'Organized' Attacks On ICE

(emphasis ours),

The Trump administration’s border czar, Tom Homan, said that the Justice Department has launched an investigation into the sources of funding for what he called “organized” attacks on federal immigration enforcement agents, amid escalating clashes in major so-called sanctuary jurisdictions.

White House border czar Tom Homan speaks with the media at the White House on June 30, 2025. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

In an interview on The Alex Marlow Show, Homan said the recent violence directed at ICE personnel and facilities in Portland, Los Angeles, and the Chicago suburb of Broadview goes beyond spontaneous protest and reflects coordinated logistics, including standardized gear and weaponry among demonstrators.

“Death threats, attacks up over 1,000 percent,” Homan said, attributing the escalation to “hateful rhetoric” by some media figures and politicians who compare ICE to Nazis or the Gestapo.

“You’ve got 300 people show up with the same masks, same shields, the same weapons … Are they all going to the same mini mart and buying the same stuff? No, that’s being supplied to them. They’re being paid to do this,” Homan said.

Homan said DOJ officials “are all over this” and are working to identify those who may be financing organized riots targeting federal officers.

Asked whether prosecutors are weighing the use of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statutes, Homan declined to comment, citing internal deliberations.

“They will find out who is funding this, and they will be held accountable,” he said, adding that the riots are “absolutely organized.”

The unrest is a response to heightened immigration enforcement actions under President Donald Trump, who has promised to stem illegal immigration and authorized federal surges into jurisdictions with sanctuary policies.

The administration has emphasized arrests of the “worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.” Recent ICE operations in Portland, for example, netted individuals convicted of fentanyl distribution, sexual abuse, and luring a minor.

“We’re out there enforcing the laws,” Homan said on The Alex Marlow Show.

“There’s no free pass here. If you’re here illegally, if you cross the border illegally, it’s a crime and we’re looking for you.”

Homan added that national enforcement initiatives are meant to send a “strong message,” deter unlawful crossings, and reinforce that every illegal immigrant remains subject to removal.

State and local leaders, however, have accused the administration of staging confrontations for political effect.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, whose state is seeking to block the federalization of National Guard units ordered to assist ICE, said the deployment of heavily equipped agents into urban areas is meant “to provoke something” rather than protect public safety.

“They’re wearing fatigues, they’re carrying long guns … downtown Chicago, Michigan Avenue. What is the purpose of that? It’s all a show,” Pritzker said at an Oct. 9 press conference.

Pritzker said most protests in Illinois have been peaceful and accused federal agents of targeting minorities in immigrant neighborhoods.

“To just grab random people because of the way they look and demand that they prove their citizenship is just wrong. So we’re gonna push back at every turn,” he said.

Legal challenges are mounting across several states. In Oregon, Gov. Tina Kotek moved to recall National Guard personnel after a federal judge ruled that Trump’s activation order violated the 10th Amendment. Portland Mayor Keith Wilson echoed concerns over “troubling and likely unconstitutional” tactics by federal personnel stationed outside ICE facilities.

In response to local leaders’ opposition, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials noted that their operations have resulted in a drop in apprehensions at the southwest border to the lowest level since 1970.

“We have had the most secure border in American history,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said, crediting enhanced enforcement powers and interagency coordination.

“Under President Trump, we have empowered and supported our law enforcement to do their job, and they have delivered.”