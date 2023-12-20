Hostages On The Line. Fears Of Bigger Regional War. Here's The Commander-in-Chief...

One thing that all sides and pundits can universally agree on regarding the Israel-Hamas war is the extreme danger it presents for escalating into a broader regional conflict, given also the situation with Iran-backed Houthis attacking commercial shipping, and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah on Israel's northern border.

Needless to say there's a lot on the line—many thousands of Palestinian civilians are dead and continue dying, at the same time some 130 Israelis are still held captive in Gaza, and Israeli citizens are under rocket fire too as Hamas is conducing daily launches from Strip. With this crisis as in any, the world's eyes are on the US President. But here's what the Commander-in-Chief had to say when asked a simple question on emerging reports that a another Israel-Hamas hostage deal could be nearing...

Reporter: "Are we expecting a hostage deal [in Gaza] any time soon?"



BIDEN: "Yes."



Reporter: "Oh, really? Okay.”



BIDEN: “Wait. Where?"



pic.twitter.com/v16obA2smw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 20, 2023

Are the Democrats really preparing themselves to pursue re-election? Do they want four more years of this?