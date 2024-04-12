FISA Reauthorization Passes In House Despite GOP 'Revolt'

Update (1310ET): The FISA bill has passed by a vote of 273-147 without the Biggs amendment which would have required the federal government to obtain warrants.

FISA PASSES 273-147



ANNA PAULINA LUNA objects to final passage — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 12, 2024

As noted earlier, all of the initial holdouts flipped their vote to move the bill forward this morning - after the length of reauthorization was shortened from five years to two, and an agreement to bring Rep. Warren Davidson’s (R-OH) Fourth Amendment is Not For Sale Act to the floor sometime next week in a stand-alone vote - which would require the government to obtain a warrant before purchasing information about US citizens from data brokers (but not in general).

"The two-year timeframe is a much better landing spot because it gives us two years to see if any of this works rather than kicking it out five years," said Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX). "They say these reforms are going to work. Well, I guess we'll find out."

Ahem:

The names of the 86 Republicans who voted against Andy Biggs' amendment to require a warrant to spy on Americans under FISA. pic.twitter.com/V6ucl3FnAA — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 12, 2024

Update (1245ET): The 'Biggs' amendment, which would have required warrants as part of FISA, has failed following a tiedvote of 212-212.

!!! The House amendment to curtail FISA warrantless surveillance ends in a TIE VOTE, 212-212. That means it fails. 128 Republicans and 84 Democrats voted for it. https://t.co/5kyqu54eoE — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 12, 2024

As Edward Snowden said earlier in the day, "𝗜𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗜𝗚𝗚𝗦 𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗙𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗦, they must VOTE DOWN the whole bill ("Let 702 lapse")."

Meanwhile, the White House...

Whoa: the White House is calling the 4th Amendment of the Constitution a threat to National Security. This is a real memo sent out today: the yellow-highlighted sections just translate euphemism ("the Biggs Amendment") to plain language (Biggs' warrant req). (Source below in QT) https://t.co/IFMDyeW6C8 pic.twitter.com/bzRhqYnEIt — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) April 12, 2024

The House advanced a new version of a bill to reauthorize American's use of warrantless surveillance, opening the measure up for debate, amendments, and a final floor vote after a previous iteration of the bill was blocked Republicans.

Rep. Barry Moore (D-AL) advocates for warrants as part of FISA.

On Friday, House lawmakers voted 213-208 to advance the modified legislation, just days after 19 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting against advancing the original version of the bill to the floor.

Now, all of the initial holdouts flipped their vote to move the bill forward - after the length of reauthorization was shortened from five years to two, and an agreement to bring Rep. Warren Davidson’s (R-OH) Fourth Amendment is Not For Sale Act to the floor sometime next week in a stand-alone vote - which would require the government to obtain a warrant before purchasing information about US citizens from data brokers.

Edward Snowden also encouraged followers to vote for the "Biggs Amendment," which requires the government to obtain a warrant in general (not just when purchasing from data brokers), and against the "HSPCI Amendments," which "EXPAND mass surveillance instead of reforming it."

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) speaks to reporters as he arrives for the House Republican Leadership Elections on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Snowden says that if the Biggs amendment fails, the whole thing needs to be killed with fire.

🚨⚠️🚨A vote for WARRANTLESS SEARCHES OF YOUR INTERNET ACTIVITY ("#FISA 702") is happening 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚. 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗡𝗢𝗪 and tell your House Rep to vote:



1) 𝗙𝗢𝗥 the "Biggs Amendment" (which requires the gov to GET A WARRANT)



2) 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗧 the "HPSCI… https://t.co/jA6N1yAse4 — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) April 12, 2024

And of course, the White House is against the Biggs amendment to force the government to obtain a warrant...

The White House comes out against the bipartisan amendment to FISA renewal (they don’t specify, but this is the only one in the rules package led by Biggs) aimed at curtailing warrantless surveillance. https://t.co/5kyqu53Gz6 pic.twitter.com/xCM9msk1RD — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 12, 2024

Section 702 of FISA allows for the warrantless surveillance of foreigners outside of the US - which allows the government to sweep up communications from Americans who are interacting with individuals who are being spied on.

The 'Biggs Amendment' would add a warrant requirement before the government can review information collected on Americans.

The US Security State has been playing the same game for 25 years:



They get caught repeatedly abusing their spying powers, directing it at Americans for illegal and politicized ends.



They apologize, claim they adopted internal fixes, "won't happen again".



Everything repeats: https://t.co/0g0l4cuHxZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 12, 2024

Biggs and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) got into a massive battle over the bill on X, with Biggs accusing Crenshaw of having "aligned yourself with the DC Cartel that insists on spying on Americans and violating the Bill of Rights."

You’ve aligned yourself with the DC Cartel that insists on spying on Americans and violating the Bill of Rights.



President Trump, who you claim to support, said to “kill FISA” just days ago.



Join us in passing a reasonable warrant requirement amendment. https://t.co/tAaW1fY9oZ — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 12, 2024

Nope, the secret fisa courts should be done. You can get a warrant, I believed that this was built with good intentions after 9-11, not anymore , power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely… GET A Warrant — jeff wylie (@Wylie93257) April 12, 2024

DJ’s question is great. I’ll explain: They intentionally use the term “target” to mislead. Surveillance of “targets” sweeps up data from millions of Americans, which the intelligence community terms “incidental” collection. They then freely search that data without a warrant. https://t.co/9ytoN9iIgx — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 12, 2024

