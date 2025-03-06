House Censures Democratic Rep. Al Green For Outburst During Trump's Address To Congress

Moments ago, the House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, for disrupting President Trump's speech on Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress.

The deranged congressman stood up while Trump was speaking, shaking his cane in the air—reminiscent of the Grandpa Simpson meme—yelling, "You have no mandate!"

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Green: "Take your seat, sir!"

Green was ejected from the Chamber almost immediately.

WATCH: The moment Democrat Al Green has to be removed for continuously standing and yelling during tonight's address. https://t.co/PS2kcF8Ouw pic.twitter.com/ebC9Yau3S6 — Turning Point Action (@TPAction_) March 5, 2025

On Thursday morning, the resolution to censure Green was approved in a vote of 224-198.

LOL: The House of Representatives voted to CENSURE Rep. Al Green, and Democrats starting SINGING on the house floor in "protest."



Speaker Mike Johnson had to literally SHUSH them.



This is PATHETIC!



🤣 pic.twitter.com/jqt9eMic8T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 6, 2025

Even ten Democrats voted "Yes."

The ten Democrats who voted yes to censure Al Green pic.twitter.com/SgNOXAx7aY — Damien Gu🌹 (@DamienGuNC) March 6, 2025

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., introduced a resolution on Wednesday to censure Green. He said, "This resolution is offered in all seriousness, something that I believe we must do in order to get us to the next level of conduct in this hallowed chamber."

Green told reporters on Tuesday evening, after being ejected from the Chamber, that he was "making it clear to the president that he has no mandate to cut Medicaid," adding, "I have people who are very fearful. These are poor people and they have only Medicaid in their lives when it comes to their health care."

Last month, Green said he would introduce articles of impeachment against Trump for his Gaza takeover plan.

Green has served 11 terms representing Texas's 9th congressional district and offered no regrets Wednesday for his obscene actions that deliberately violated House rules.

"TDS" is strong with Democrats...

11 terms too many?