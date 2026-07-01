House Dems Launch Effort To Impeach Secretary Linda McMahon For Downsizing Education Department

Authored by Jennifer Kabanny via The College Fix,

A Democratic representative from Oregon, backed by numerous fellow lawmakers in the House, has filed articles of impeachment against Education Department Secretary Linda McMahon, alleging she is illegally dismantling the U.S. Department of Education.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici introduced the resolution last Thursday, arguing “I introduced an impeachment resolution because Secretary McMahon has made it her mission to close down the Department of Education, something she does not have the right to do.”

The legislation is cosponsored by 16 fellow Democrats, according to a news release from Bonamici’s office.

“Since taking office McMahon has unlawfully ordered the transfer of at least five offices and their multiple programs to other agencies – all without the consent of Congress,” it states.

“Congress created the Department of Education and only Congress can dismantle it. These transfers essentially gut the Department of Education and obstruct the Department’s ability to conduct statutory oversight and disburse Federal funds appropriated by Congress through its authority under Article I of the United States Constitution.”

The resolution came shortly after it was announced the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights duties will shift to the Justice Department and its special education office to the Department of Health and Human Services.

McMahon clapped back at the impeachment effort in a post on X.

It speaks volumes that House Democrats think an impeachable offense is working to improve student outcomes and reduce the federal bureaucracy. They must not be bothered by chronic failures of our education system that result in historic low test scores, a failed FAFSA form… https://t.co/OMkrpvdqoz — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) June 17, 2026

“It speaks volumes that House Democrats think an impeachable offense is working to improve student outcomes and reduce the federal bureaucracy,” she posted.

“They must not be bothered by chronic failures of our education system that result in historic low test scores, a failed FAFSA form rollout, classrooms shuttered during COVID, designating parents as terrorists, and males in female locker rooms.”

“Washington spends billions of taxpayer dollars annually—having spent more than $3 trillion since the Department of Education was established in 1980—yet just one-third of children can read proficiently.”

According to Higher Ed Dive, “Bonamici’s legislation isn’t likely to go far in a Republican-controlled Congress. So far, Rep. Tim Walberg, the Republican chair of the House’s education committee, called the move ‘political theater’ in a statement shared with media.”