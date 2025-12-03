House Dems Release 'Selective' Never-Before-Seen Epstein Island Pictures, Video

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released a cache of never-before-seen photos and videos from Jeffrey Epstein's infamous island (dropbox link here), saying in a statement "These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island. We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes."

"We won’t stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors." which is weird because they didn't care about Epstein's victims until very recently.

"It is odd that Democrats are once again releasing selective information, as they have done before. The last time Democrats cherry-picked and doctored documents, their attempt to construct yet another hoax against President Trump completely collapsed," a Republican on the Oversight panel told Axios.

The new cache was part of approximately 5,000 documents in response to Oversight Chairman Jim Comer's subpoenas to JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank, along with his request to the US Virgin Islands," a spokesperson told the outlet.

Included in the 'selective' release:

A creepy dental exam room:

A large sitting room with a chalkboard...

That's partially redacted for some reason... (it will be interesting to see if Republicans on the Committee release the unredacted version)

Various bedrooms...

Exterior shots:

And videos:

Never-before-seen images and video footage of convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private island were released Wednesday morning by the House Oversight Committee.



U.S. Virgin Islands authorities snapped the images in 2020. Epstein owned Little St. James and Great St.… pic.twitter.com/moXywHqV5N — PBS News (@NewsHour) December 3, 2025

Flashback: Remember when someone flew a drone over the island right after Epstein's death?