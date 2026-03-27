House Ethics Panel Finds Florida Democrat Congresswoman Committed 25 Violations

Authored by Chase Smith via The Epoch Times,

A bipartisan House Ethics Committee panel found on March 27 that Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) committed 25 ethics violations, a ruling that sets the stage for a sanctions hearing and a potential expulsion vote on the House floor.

The adjudicatory subcommittee, composed of four Republicans and four Democrats, deliberated until well past midnight before releasing its findings Friday morning.

The panel found 25 of 27 counts in the Statement of Alleged Violations proven by clear and convincing evidence.

The full committee will hold a sanctions hearing shortly after the House returns from the April recess.

The violations center on Cherfilus-McCormick’s alleged use of millions of dollars from her family’s health care company, Trinity Healthcare Services, to fund her 2022 congressional campaign through a network of family members and affiliated businesses.

Investigators also found violations related to her reelection campaign, financial disclosure failures, and use of her congressional office to benefit allies.

Thursday’s public hearing was the first open ethics proceeding against a sitting House member in nearly 15 years.

The ruling could fuel a Republican-led expulsion push and further divide a Democratic Caucus trying to retake the House majority in November.

Cherfilus-McCormick is running for a fourth term representing a southeastern Florida district.



Expulsion from the House requires a two-thirds vote.

Republicans have signaled they intend to push for it.

“I look forward to proving my innocence,” the congresswoman’s office told The Epoch Times via email. “Until then, my focus remains where it belongs: showing up for the great people of Florida’s 20th District who sent me to Washington to fight for them.”

The congresswoman has maintained her innocence.

“This is an unjust, baseless, sham indictment—and I am innocent,” she said at the time of her indictment. “The timing alone is curious and clearly meant to distract from far more pressing national issues. From day one, I have fully cooperated with every lawful request, and I will continue to do so until this matter is resolved. I am deeply grateful for the support of my district, and I remain confident that the truth will prevail. I look forward to my day in court. Until then, I will continue fighting for my constituents.”

Cherfilus-McCormick also faces a federal indictment on charges of stealing approximately $5 million in COVID-19 disaster relief funds and using it for personal purchases, including a 3-carat yellow diamond ring.

Her brother, the former chief of staff, and the accountant were also charged in the alleged scheme.

She has pleaded not guilty.