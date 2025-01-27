House GOP Could Grant Concealed Carry Reciprocity For 22 Million Gun Owners Nationwide

Authored by Bronson Winslow via American Greatness,

House Republicans and President Donald Trump are sponsoring legislation to dismantle 50 years of Democrat-led firearm laws that have stifled concealed carry reciprocity in America and unduly burden nearly 22 million gun owners.

The Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act (H.R. 38) is backed by 120 House Republicans and would ensure consistent protections for responsible firearm owners nationwide while still respecting state-level laws and autonomy. President Donald Trump has expressed his strong support and readiness to sign the bill into law if it lands on his desk.

“Our Second Amendment right does not disappear when we cross invisible state lines, and this commonsense legislation guarantees that,” said North Carolina Rep. Hudson (R). “The Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act will protect law-abiding citizens’ rights to conceal carry and travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state codes or onerous civil suits.”

Much like driver’s licenses, concealed carry permits would be recognized across state lines, with individuals required to adhere to the laws of their destination state. The bill upholds state sovereignty by refraining from imposing a national standard for concealed carry.

Instead, it ensures reciprocity while respecting each state’s authority to define its own regulations. If enacted, this legislation would empower an estimated 22 million Americans to travel freely without fear of punishment under restrictive laws in states with stringent gun control policies.

Modern concealed carry permitting first began in Georgia in the 1970s under Democrat Governor Zell Miller. The Georgia permit process quickly gained traction across America, and many states entered into reciprocity agreements to allow residents to travel freely.

But that wasn’t the case in all states. Numerous blue states began to reject reciprocity with states that fostered strong Second Amendment freedoms—effectively creating a dicey road map for traveling gun owners.

"At every turn, federal bureaucrats and Washington Democrats are relentlessly trying to undermine the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans,” said Kansas Rep. Tracey Mann (R). “Our constitutional rights don’t magically go away when we travel across state lines, no matter how badly states like New York and California wish they would.

Alongside President Trump, pro-gun advocacy group Gun Owners of America (GOA) has endorsed the legislation, saying, “Congress has the opportunity to deliver the greatest legislative victory for the gun rights movement in a century.”

“President Trump has already voiced his support. It is simply common sense for Congress to ensure that each state’s concealed carry license is valid in every other state,” said Aidan Johnston, GOA’s Director of Federal Affairs.

Stop Restriction Overkill

Many states across the U.S. enforce restrictive laws that hinder concealed carry permit holders from fully exercising their Second Amendment rights. Additionally, states often refuse reciprocity with others they perceive as having insufficient safety standards for issuing permits.

If enacted, H.R. 38 would prevent states like New York and California from barring law-abiding Americans from Texas or Florida from carrying concealed weapons for self-defense while traveling. However, while the legislation ensures reciprocity between states, it does not override or change the specific gun laws within individual states.

Yet even with enforced reciprocity, permit holders encounter significant challenges in blue states like New York, California, and Maryland, which enforce restrictive regulations that designate broad areas as “sensitive locations” where concealed carry is prohibited.

In 2022, the Supreme Court affirmed in the Bruen ruling that every American has the right to carry a firearm for self-defense. However, numerous blue states continued to impose restrictive measures—all while claiming they updated their laws to adhere to Bruen.

These states continue to restrict concealed carry in locations such as casinos, public libraries, museums, bars, and restaurants serving alcohol, entertainment venues, and even on private property without explicit consent—making concealed carry a nightmare even if nationwide reciprocity becomes a reality.

Moving Forward

The Constitutional Concealed Carry Act showcases the Trump administration’s willingness to assist law-abiding gun owners after four years of persecution under former President Joe Biden. However, it is only the beginning of what must be a broader effort to fully restore the freedoms the Left has strategically stolen from Americans.

As we look ahead to President Trump’s second term, it is crucial for the Supreme Court, lower courts, Congress, and state governments to reevaluate restrictive firearm laws, particularly those that unjustly designate vast areas as “sensitive locations” to undermine concealed carry rights.

President Trump has already expressed his commitment to signing this legislation, but this cannot be the end of the conversation. It must serve as the foundation for a larger movement to dismantle laws that unfairly hinder law-abiding citizens and to return power back to the people.