House GOP Paves Way To Establish New Subcommittee To Investigate Jan. 6

Authored by Joseph Lord via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced on July 23 that Republicans would pursue passage of a resolution to form a new subcommittee that would investigate events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) speaks during the weekly GOP press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 22, 2025. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

If the resolution, introduced by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), is approved by the House, it would authorize the creation of the second House panel dedicated to exploring the events of the day, when protestors entered the U.S. Capitol, causing a delay in the certification of the 2020 election results.

Loudermilk filed the resolution as lawmakers were leaving for their month-long August recess. It will receive a vote when Congress returns in September.

The authorization of the subcommittee, promised by Johnson at the start of the 119th Congress, has been delayed for months, with work on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act taking precedence.

The first subcommittee investigating the events—the Select Subcommittee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol—was established in June 2021 and included only two Republicans, Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

Critics accused the panel of bias against then-former President Donald Trump and of not considering certain pieces of evidence.

Several of Trump’s allies, most prominently Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, were imprisoned on contempt of Congress charges for their refusal to cooperate with the probe.

Loudermilk was also targeted for investigation by the panel regarding a tour he gave of the Capitol complex ahead of Jan. 6. If the resolution is approved by the House, he'd be the chairman of the new panel.

During the previous Congress, Loudermilk served on the House Administration Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight, which investigated the events surrounding the day and the previous subcommittee’s handling of the issue.

In a report issued in December 2024, the committee alleged a litany of errors in how the original Jan. 6 panel had managed its investigation, recommending potential criminal investigations into Cheney and calling the panel “improperly constituted and [lacking] authority.”

In a statement on the bill, Loudermilk said: “I am honored to continue the investigation into the events surrounding January 6, 2021, and the failures that led to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. From my subcommittee investigation in the 118th Congress, we uncovered that what happened at the Capitol that day was the result of a series of intelligence, security, and leadership failures at multiple levels within numerous entities.

“It is vital that we continue to uncover the facts and begin the task of making needed reforms to ensure this level of security failure may never happen again.”

In a statement on the resolution, Johnson said: “House Republicans are proud of our work so far in exposing the false narratives peddled by the politically motivated January 6 Select Committee during the 117th Congress, but there is clearly more work to be done.

“The resolution introduced today will establish this Select Subcommittee so we can continue our efforts to uncover the full truth that is owed to the American people.”

The panel would be under the House Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

In a statement on the resolution, Jordan said: “The partisan January 6 Committee failed to uncover crucial pieces of information for the American people ... Rep. Loudermilk will continue to work tirelessly to get everyone the truth.”