House Oversight Chair Wants To Question Biden Handlers Acting As 'De Facto Presidents'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has announced that he is seeking depositions from four former Biden staffers in addition to former White House physician Kevin O’Connor in an effort to find out if they were influencing the cognitively impaired Joe Biden and acting as ‘de facto Presidents’.

Describing the former handlers as “unelected bureaucrats”, Comer told Fox News host Jesse Watters that the committee has identified them “as the main gatekeepers for the Biden White House.”

When asked who they are, Comer responded that “they’re no names that anyone that normally watches Fox would know,” adding “They’re behind the scenes.”

“They fly under the radar,” Comer explained, adding “These are the unelected bureaucrats that we believe had an overwhelming influence over Joe Biden and could have possibly been serving as de facto presidents of the United States.”

He further noted, “The first step to issue a successful subpoena is to offer someone an invitation, a sincere request to come in and answer questions. If they do not, the next step will be the subpoenas.”

“I agree with everything that the last person said about subpoenas, except the special counsel,” Comer said, adding “I think that we can do that in Congress.”

"We’re going to bring these people in for depositions and transcribed interviews, and we’re going to ask every question that a good journalist like yourself, Jesse, would ask. The American people want to know this,” he urged.

“Momentum’s on our side. New evidence has emerged just in the last few days, and I think that all eyes will be watching this new investigation by the House Oversight Committee,” Comer concluded.

In a further appearance with Breitbart’s Alex Marlow, Comer explained “We we want to bring people in for depositions and interviews and have substantive questions and not be confined by five minute clocks and [Democrat Representatives] Jasmine Crockett and Jared Moskowitz screaming.”

“We want to bring the doctor in,” Comer further explained, adding “We want to know who was telling [him] to issue a report that says Joe Biden was a picture of health. I mean, obviously that wasn’t factual. Are you that incompetent as a doctor? Or were you being threatened by Joe Biden to say that, or by the Democratic National Committee to say [that], or by George Soros to say that?”

“We want to work with the Trump administration because all I can do is investigate. I can’t prosecute,” Comer further outlined, adding “If I could prosecute, there would be Biden family members in prison now. There would be Deep State actors in prison. But Pam Bondi can prosecute. The Department of Justice can prosecute.”

While Biden’s cancer diagnosis was clearly made public in an effort to distract from the renewed focus on his obvious mental decline, it has had the exact opposite effect.

As we’ve previously covered, Biden’s worsening cognitive declined appeared to coincide with a massive increase in the use of the autopen.

* * *

