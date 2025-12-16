House Oversight Report Says DC Police Chief Manipulated Crime Data

A few years ago a propaganda narrative was launched by Democrat leaders and the left-wing media asserting that conservative red states are the greatest source of criminal activity in the US. The narrative was designed to misdirect the public, distracting from the ongoing problem of progressive soft-on-crime policies which help violent offenders stay out of prison while putting the population at risk.

In reality, red states only have a crime problem because of blue cities. Democrat controlled cities suffer the most criminal activity by far. Data shows that 27 out of 30 of the most violent cities in the US are Democrat run. The leftist propaganda backfired, leading to wider discussions on blue city decay and liberal delusions that crime is a "product of society" rather than a product of inherent psychopathy.

The situation is far worse than reports indicate. For many years evidence has been mounting that reveals a pattern of suppression when it comes to blue city crime stats. One city that has been placed under a microscope is Washington DC - A new report from the House Oversight Committee alleges former D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith played a considerable role in the overall Democrat effort to hide true crime stats from the general public.

The report, based on evidence and testimony collected over the course of the past several months, alleges that Smith pressured officers to manipulate crime data. The committee released the report on Sunday, less than a week after Smith announced she was stepping down.

DC crime stats have been under suspicion for many years, but suppression did not come to light until Donald Trump initiated a crackdown on DC crime, deploying the National Guard to the city leading to an immediate drop in reported violence. DC police officials claimed that there was no crime problem, boasting of a 30-year-low in murders and assaults. This claim is now under dispute after the House Oversight report.

The report's key findings include:

1) Chief Smith used a pressure campaign against staff which led to inaccurate crime data. Testimony from MPD commanders revealed that Chief Smith prioritized lowering publicly reported crime numbers over reducing actual crime, placing intense pressure on district commanders to produce low crime statistics by any means necessary.

2) Commanders also testified that Chief Smith pushed for more frequent use of lesser, intermediate charges - which are not publicly reported - and required certain crimes to be reviewed by her office, actions that together amounted to manipulating crime data to present the illusion of lower crime in the District.

3) Chief Smith punished and removed officers for reporting accurate crime numbers and fostered a toxic culture. Commanders described a culture of fear and stated that Chief Smith propagated an ecosystem of retaliation and toxicity. Testimony reveals commanders were berated for reporting rising crime and faced retaliation.

4) D.C. crime statistics are still at risk of manipulation. Crime classifications - which affect reported MPD crime data - have been and are still at risk of being artificially reduced to manipulate crime statistics at the expense of public safety, even after Chief Smith’s abrupt resignation.

5) MPD commanders also confirmed that President Trump’s federal law enforcement surge in D.C. has been effective in lowering crime.

While Smith has not yet publicly responded to the report, she's previously denied allegations of manipulating crime data, saying the investigation did not play a factor into her decision to step down at the end of the year. Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser also released a statement Monday, writing in part that “the interim report betrays its bias from the outset, admitting that it was rushed to release."

This argument doesn't address the damning testimony from transcribed interviews with the commanders of all seven D.C. patrol districts and a former commander currently on suspended leave. The Democrat position is, as usual, that everyone else is lying and only they are telling the truth. When faced with questions about the testimonies, Mayor Bowser asserted that the Police Chief's "management style" was none of Congress' business.

This is the kind of blatant corruption that is suffocating many US cities.

According to current crime stats from the Metropolitan Police Department, since Trump's federal law enforcement surge started in August, total violent crime is down 26%. Homicides are down 12% and carjackings 37%.