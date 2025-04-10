House Passes Bill Requiring Proof Of Citizenship To Vote

The House on Thursday passed a bill that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, the first step in codifying one of President Donald Trump's executive orders from his second term.

The the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act passed in a 220-208 vote, with four Democrats joining every Republican present in support of the measure.

The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), and would amend the National Voter Registration Act to require states to obtain proof of citizenship in person from people registering to vote.

It also requires states to establish programs to remove illegal immigrants from existing voter rolls, and allows US citizens to sue election officials who don't adhere to the proof of citizenship requirements.

Opponents of the bill say that the SAVE Act would disenfranchise eligible voters who don't easily have access to identification documents.

Hillary Clinton, for example, suggested divorced women would suffer greatly...

Are you a woman who changed your name when you got married?



Congress is considering a bill that could make it much harder for you to vote.



Call your rep—this is not a drill. https://t.co/P7CcCnFTk1 pic.twitter.com/jnfDUJCwh0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 9, 2025

Federal law requires that people registering to vote swear under penalty of perjury that they are citizens and eligible to vote. Several courts have blocked efforts by states to require proof-of-citizenship for voters in federal races.

President Trump and his allies have slammed the threat of noncitizen voters. For example: