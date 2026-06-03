House Passes Dem Resolution to Block U.S. Military Action Against Iran In Narrow Vote

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on June 3 directing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from armed hostilities with Iran, in a closely divided 215–208 vote.

Four Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the measure, which invokes the 1973 War Powers Resolution to require President Donald Trump to either end the operations or seek explicit congressional approval to continue them.

The resolution comes amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Although Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 7, U.S. forces have enforced an armed blockade of Iranian ports, leading to several exchanges of fire.

On June 2, U.S. forces struck an oil tanker, prompting Iranian missile and drone attacks on U.S. positions in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Mixed Reactions and Political Context

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) argued that the timing of the resolution was problematic, as it could interfere with President Trump’s ongoing efforts to negotiate a lasting peace agreement with Iran.

“The president is now in the process of concluding a peace agreement, and we have to allow him the latitude to do that,” Johnson said. “I think a war powers resolution right now is very untimely.”

In contrast, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said Congress should have acted sooner to pull back U.S. forces. She expressed hope that more Republicans would support the measure, stating, “I’m hoping that they will see the light.”

This marks the second attempt in recent weeks. A similar resolution failed on May 14 in a 212–212 tie. Republican leadership had previously postponed a scheduled May 21 vote.

The measure now moves to the Senate, where passage is uncertain, and it would likely face a veto from President Trump if approved.

The vote reflects deepening divisions in Congress over the scope and authorization of U.S. military involvement in the Iran conflict, which began escalating in late February.

Supporters of the resolution argue it upholds congressional authority under the War Powers Resolution, which generally requires presidents to withdraw forces from unauthorized hostilities within 60 days (with a possible 30-day extension for safe withdrawal).