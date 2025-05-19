House Probes Pfizer's Delay Of COVID Jab To Influence 2020 Election

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

The House Judiciary Committee has zeroed in on a former Pfizer researcher following a Wall Street Journal report that the pharmaceutical company may have delayed positive COVID-19 vaccine trial results to influence the 2020 election.

On Thursday, the committee sent a letter to Philip Dormitzer, Pfizer’s former head of vaccine research and development, demanding all documents about his work on Pfizer’s vaccine trials from March 1, 2020 to present. The letter comes as federal prosecutors are also reportedly looking into the matter.

The allegation surfaced when Dormitzer told coworkers at his new employer, GSK, that Pfizer deliberately slowed clinical testing so it would not be complete until after the election

Positive results from the clinical trials may have given Trump a political boost. Instead, he left the White House in 2021—only to return in 2025.

After Trump’s 2024 election, Dormitzer asked GSK to transfer him to Canada, fearing he might become a target of an investigation. When pressed on the reason, he replied, “Let’s just say it wasn’t a coincidence, the timing of the vaccine.”

GSK later passed his comments to federal prosecutors in New York, as reported by The Journal in March. The House Judiciary swiftly stepped in and pressed GSK for more information about The Journal’s reporting.

According to GSK’s answers to congressional investigators, Dormitzer claimed that “in late 2020, the three most senior people in Pfizer R&D were involved in a decision to deliberately slow down clinical testing so that it would not be complete prior to the results of the presidential election that year.”

Dormitzer reportedly clarified that “this was not a situation of delaying disclosure of completed results but was a situation of slowing down results before disclosure became necessary.”

Dormitzer has until May 29 to produce the requested documents and schedule his transcribed interview with the Committee.

Trump previously made similar claims that Pfizer withheld knowledge on its alleged vaccine success.

“The @US_FDA and the Democrats didn’t want to have me get a Vaccine WIN, prior to the election, so instead it came out five days later – As I’ve said all along!” Trump wrote on social media after the 2020 election.

The safety of the COVID vaccines have been speculated since it was released.

There has been concerns that the vaccines could cause myocarditis.

A Freedom of Information Act on a myocarditis study was released in March 2024 and was entirely redacted.