House Rejects Bid To Censure Rep. Ilhan Omar Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Authored by Joseph Lord via The Epoch Times,

The House of Representatives on Sept. 17 rejected a bid to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for comments she made about conservative influencer Charlie Kirk following his assassination.

The censure motion, brought by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), would have also stripped Omar of her assignments on the Education and the Workforce Committee and the Budget Committee.

It was tabled in a 214–213 vote. Four Republicans joined all Democrats in voting to drop consideration of the measure.

The motion regarded the remarks Omar made about Kirk during an interview on Zeteo.

During the interview, Omar criticized those she said were “people who are out there talking about him just wanting to have a civil debate.”

“There is nothing more [expletive] to completely pretend his words and actions have not been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so,” the lawmaker said.

Mace’s resolution also cited Omar’s repost of a video on X that described Kirk as a “reprehensible human being.”

Mace condemned Republicans who voted to table the measure.

“Democrats and these 4 ‘Republicans’ chose Ilhan Omar over decency, over justice, and over Charlie Kirk’s family,” Mace wrote in a post on X after the vote. “They showed us exactly who they are. Never forget it.”

Omar, meanwhile, thanked her House colleagues “for having my back and not furthering lies on the House floor.

“Appreciate them safeguarding first amendment protections and the usage of the censure,” she said in a post on X after the vote.

One of the four Republicans who voted to table the measure, Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.), defended his vote in a post on X.

“The 7 Articles and 27 Amendments of our Constitution are not only to be followed when it serves your purpose,” Mills wrote. “This is a [First Amendment] issue. We may not like or agree with what someone says, but that does not mean we should deny their [First Amendment] Right.”

Reps. Mike Flood (R-Neb.), Jeff Hurd (R-Colo.), and Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) also voted to table the measure.

After Mace unveiled her resolution to censure Omar, Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) responded with a countermeasure to censure Mills over allegations involving his personal and professional conduct.

Earlier this month, lawmakers in the lower chamber also rejected an effort to censure Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) and strip her of her committee assignments after she was indicted on federal assault charges following a clash with federal officers at an immigrant detention center in Newark, New Jersey.